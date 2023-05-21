Taylor Swift Says She's 'Never Been This Happy in All Aspects of My Life' During Eras Tour Stop

Swift gave a candid speech before launching into Midnights track “Question…?”

By
Published on May 21, 2023 12:01 PM
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Taylor Swift. Photo: Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty

Taylor Swift is living her "Wildest Dreams!"

The pop superstar, 33, took a moment before performing Midnights track "Question…?" outside of Boston to let her fans know just how she was doing on Saturday night.

"I've just never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever," Swift told the crowd at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, which was captured on social media. "And I just want to thank you for being a part of that."

"It's not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense," she continued. "So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories."

The statement comes deep into Swift's run on the Eras Tour, which kicked off back in March in Arizona and has continued to keep fans entertained with surprise songs, surprise guests and lengthy setlists.

There's also been a few major changes in Swift's personal life, from her breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn to her reported romance with The 1975's Matty Healy.

A source told PEOPLE earlier in the month that Swift is "very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off" and that the pair, who have been spotted holding hands, are "not just platonic." Reps for Swift and Healy's band have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)
Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty for TAS

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Plenty of fans have experienced some of Swift's joy on the road with her, including collaborator Keith Urban, who spent some time watching Swift last weekend at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field with wife Nicole Kidman.

As Urban, 55, explained to PEOPLE this week, he and Kidman, 55, had "the best time" catching the concert. "It's an amazing show," he said. "I knew it would be, but it's a whole other level. I mean, she's absolutely at the top of her game. This tour is just the best of the best."

The country star even documented his Eras Tour experience with a wholesome TikTok video, and has his own musical history with the star. He appears on a "From The Vault" track off Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version), titled "That's When."

"I mean, look, she's not the first artist that's rerecorded old songs, but she's done it in such a way where she's been able to get her fans to get on board with these versions. All the fans know why she's done it, and more power to her as far as taking artistic control," Urban told PEOPLE of Swift's updated iterations of her discography.

Swift's first tour stop in Glendale back in March featured a massive, career-spanning 44-song setlist, as the show ran for 3 hours and 13 minutes — nodding to each of her respective album eras and saving room at the end for her latest LP Midnights.

It wasn't much different Saturday at Gillette, where Swift played 45 songs in total and surprised fans with the live debut of "Question...?" and tour debut of "Invisible."

Related Articles
Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar smile after performing onstage during the 16th annual BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26, 2016. 2016 Bet Awards, Los Angeles, California, United States - 27 Jun 2016
Beyoncé Teams Up with Kendrick Lamar for a Surprise 'America Has a Problem' Remix
CHICAGO - MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Tupac Shakur Honored with Street in California: Tupac Shakur Way
Andy Rourke attends the 61st Annual Grammy Nominee Celebration
Andy Rourke, The Smiths Bass Player, Dead at 59 from Pancreatic Cancer: 'A Kind and Beautiful Soul'
Taylor Lautner clarified his joke about John Mayer/Taylor Swift
Taylor Lautner Clarifies John Mayer and Taylor Swift Joke: 'I Don't Know If It Was the Wisest Thing to Say'
elvis and priscilla presley
Priscilla Presley's 'Wish' to Be Buried with Elvis at Graceland Denied in Settlement Talks: Report
Paul Cattermole of S Club 7
S Club 7 Star Paul Cattermole Died of Natural Causes, Coroner Says
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record.
Aaron Judge Has 'Choice Words' for Blue Jays Broadcasters Who Implied He Cheated: 'I'm Not Happy About It'
Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV) Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images); John Mayer arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' "Vengeance"at Ace Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Taylor Lautner's Wife Posts Clip of Him 'Praying' to Taylor Swift's 'Dear John' After John Mayer Joke
Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere
Liam Payne Says He's Been Sober 'Over 100 Days' and Is Working on a New Album: 'I'm Super Happy'
Taylor Lautner arriving at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Nashville on Monday, April 11 (8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Photo by Dillon Sherlock/CBS via Getty Images); Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); John Mayer attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on September 21, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Taylor Lautner Reacts to Taylor Swift's Upcoming 'Speak Now' Re-Release: 'I Feel Safe — Praying for John'
Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala
Who Is Ludacris' Wife? All About Eudoxie Bridges
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 12: EDITORIAL USE ONLY, Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS)
Taylor Swift Defended Fan Mid-Performance After Security Guard Reached over Barricade: See New Video Footage
Slowthai Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year awards
Rapper Slowthai Charged with Rape in U.K. Court and Says He's 'Confident' His 'Name Will Be Cleared'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Wins NFL's Adversity Award Months After Mid-Game Cardiac Arrest
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Who Is Ricky Martin's Husband? All About Jwan Yosef
Taylor Swift, Matty Healy
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Leave Recording Studio in Greenwich Village Together