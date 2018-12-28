Ready For It? Watch An Exclusive First Look at Taylor Swift's Netflix Concert Special

After taking her Reputation Tour across the world in 2018, Taylor Swift is making one final stop before the new year — her fans’ homes.

The superstar’s Reputation Stadium Tour concert film will be released on Netflix on New Year’s Eve to give fans a front-row seat to the highest selling tour in U.S. history — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the film ahead of its premiere.

In the exclusive clip, Swift, 29, performs her hit “...Ready For It?” while commanding the stage in a sparkly black bodysuit and thigh-high boots. The performance was taped during her Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 shows in Arlington, Texas.

On Friday, Swift teased the release of the concert film, saying in her Instagram Stories: “Hey guys it’s Taylor. The Reputation Stadium Tour will be streaming live on Netflix in three days. I’ll ring in the New Year with you!”

Along with performances of Swift’s hits, the Reputation Stadium Tour concert film will feature epic pyrotechnics, fireworks and a 63-foot cobra named Karyn — and as Swift fans know, the Grammy winner embraced the snake during her Reputation era after she was bullied on social media with the reptile. Swift’s opening acts on her tour, friends Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, are also included in the film.

Earlier this month, Swift used her 29th birthday to first announce the concert film.

Swift shared a trailer of the film to her Instagram with the caption, “Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour!”

“You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year,” she added before thanking Cabello and Charli XCX. “I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people, my band, and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything.”

Swift’s Reputation tour — named after her Grammy-nominated album of the same name — kicked off in Arizona back in May and wrapped up its North American leg in Texas in October before Swift took the show abroad, performing in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and more places around the globe.

It also broke records along the way. Opening night in Arizona saw 59,157 fans show up to support Swift, according to Billboard. In its first month alone, the tour grossed more than $54 million in just seven shows with nearly 400,000 tickets sold. Swift’s endeavor went on to become the highest-grossing U.S. tour “since Billboard Boxscore began tracking touring data in 1990,” grossing $266.1 million, the outlet reported in November.

The album itself sold two million copies in its first week of release.

After staying largely under the radar for more than a year, Swift was warmly welcomed back by her loyal fans who (slightly impatiently) waited more than her usual two years for a new album. And the star returned the favor with meet-and-greets before and after each show as well as surprise guests like Shawn Mendes, Maren Morris, Sugarland and more.

On opening night of her tour, she explained her inspiration during a vulnerable moment with her Swifties.

“I think something that came out of it that was good is that I learned a really important lesson that I’ve been telling you from the stage for about 10 years but I never had to learn it so harshly myself. And that lesson has to do with how much you value your reputation,” she said in the spotlight in Arizona while acknowledging she went through “low” times in the last year.

“And I think that the lesson is that you shouldn’t care so much if you feel misunderstood by a lot of people who don’t know you as long as you feel understood by the people who do know you, the people who will show up for you, the people who see you as a human being. So thank you, thank you, thank you for taking the time to get to know me, for showing up for me, for seeing me as a human being,” she continued. “That’s you. You did that for me.”