From Ed Sheeran to the Dixie Chicks: Every Musician Taylor Swift Has Collaborated With

Pop-rock band Boys Like Girls approached Swift to join their ballad off 2009’s Love Drunk after Swift made a comment in the Wall Street Journal about liking the band. Drummer John Keefe had also played on Fearless.

“She’s really such a nice girl,” singer Martin Johnson told Seventeen. “It was like shooting for the stars asking her to sing on the record. We were so delighted and fortunate enough to have her on the record.”

Swift also wrote “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home” for Hannah Montana: The Movie with Johnson in 2009.