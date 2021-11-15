Taylor Swift Is 'Freaking Out' After 'Mr. Feeny' Endorses Red (Taylor's Version)

"We're huge fans!!!" Taylor Swift wrote of Boy Meets World actor William Daniels, who endorsed Red (Taylor's Version) in a video his granddaughter Grace posted to TikTok

Mr. Feeny is officially a Swiftie.

"My brother and I are FREAKING OUT, we're huge fans!!! This is so awesome. Thank you! And thank you Grace!!!" Swift, 31, wrote in a comment, which was shared by the Instagram profile @commentsbycelebs.

In the video, Daniels, 94, sat in a chair and sported a red flannel shirt while singing the 11-time Grammy Award winner's praises. "Hello, it's Bill Daniels. You know, some things get better with age, like the wisdom of Mr. Feeny," he started.

"So, I'm here to tell you to listen to the new and better Red by Taylor Swift, mostly based on the recommendation of my granddaughter Grace," Daniels said with a smile, before quoting one of Mr. Feeny's most inspiring lines: "And as you know all too well, believe in yourself, dream, try, do good."

Grace followed up the video, which has since accumulated more than 2 million views, with a disclaimer in another TikTok post. "Feeny is a Swiftie and a One Direction fan, and that is because I am a Swiftie and a One Direction fan," she said.

"And, I just feel like I need to give a disclaimer that I don't post Feeny very often, so I'm very sorry if that's a disappointment," Grace added. "If you want to keep following me and stick around for when I do post Feeny, the next time will probably be when I see him in person next, which is over winter break."

