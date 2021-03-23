"I am confident that their [dad], Theodis Ray Quarles, will be smiling from heaven when his little teacher, doctor, CEO, nurse or entrepreneur makes her mark in the world," a family friend wrote

Taylor Swift and Mom Andrea Jointly Donate $50,000 in Support of Dad of Five Who Died of COVID-19

Taylor Swift is continuing to make a difference in the lives of those in need.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winner, 31, and her mom Andrea Swift, 63, made a joint donation of $50,000 in support of a woman named Vicki Quarles who "lost her husband [Theodis Ray Quarles] to COVID-19" exactly one week before Christmas, according to her close friend DeQuanda Smith, who organized the GoFundMe fundraiser.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With the Swifts' lump-sum donation, the mother-daughter duo fulfilled Smith's goal of $50,000, which she set out to reach on Dec. 22 when she launched the fundraiser. As of Tuesday afternoon, Smith has crowdsourced $61,268 for her "dear friend Vicki."

Theodis Ray is survived by his wife Vicki and their five daughters Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah, Smith revealed.

Describing his death, Smith wrote, "When the paramedics arrived to the Quarles' home to transport Theodis to the hospital for breathing difficulties, Vicki wasn't allowed to accompany her husband due to quarantine restrictions. Little did she know that this would be her final engagement with her [husband and] best friend. She later received a call from the hospital that Theodis had [succumbed] to this awful virus."

RELATED VIDEO: Katy Perry Suggests Musical Collaboration with Taylor Swift: 'Can You Imagine?'

Though the ages of the late dad's children have not been revealed, Smith wrote, "Theodis' transition will forever leave a void on the Quarles team. Alyssa, Anaya, Asia, Allie and Aryah will miss him at breakfast, at their class plays, proms, recitals, graduations, college entries ... and ultimately their weddings."

The supportive friend continued her heartfelt message, writing, "I decided to launch this GoFundMe initiative in support of Vicki and her girls to offer financial relief and [reduce their family's] worry from things associated with basic immediate needs as well as for their continued growth, goals and [aspirations]."

"I am confident that their father, Theodis Ray Quarles, will be smiling from heaven when his little teacher, doctor, CEO, nurse or entrepreneur makes her mark in the world," Smith warmly continued. "As the Lord leads Vicki to shepherd them to their destinies, your donation is most appreciated in championing this family to the finish line."