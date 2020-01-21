Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mom Andrea Has a Brain Tumor: 'We Don't Know What Is Going to Happen'

Taylor Swift‘s mother Andrea is facing another heartbreaking diagnosis.

In a new interview with Variety ahead of her upcoming documentary Miss Americana, the musician, 30, revealed that her mother had recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor while undergoing treatment for cancer. Andrea’s cancer had returned for the second time while the documentary was filming, Swift revealed last March.

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” Swift told the magazine. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”

“She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through,” the singer said.

“While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor,” Swift continued. “And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Swift spoke about her relatively short touring schedule this year following the release of her new album Lover. The musician explained that her mother was “the reason” she wanted to spend less time on the road.

“I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen,” she shared. “We don’t know what treatment we’re going to choose. It just was the decision to make at the time, for right now, for what’s going on.”

Swift previously got candid about her mother’s cancer diagnosis during a deeply personal track on Lover called “Soon You’ll Get Better.”

“And I hate to make this all about me / But who am I supposed to talk to? / What am I supposed to do? / If there’s no you,” sings Swift on the emotional song.

“That was really, really hard to write, and it was just a family decision whether to even put it on the album,” the “Lover” singer said during a YouTube Live ahead of her album’s release. “We as a family decided to put this on the album, and it’s something I’m so proud of, but it’s just really hard. I can’t sing it. It’s hard to just emotionally deal with that song.”

Four years after first revealing to fans her mom was diagnosed with cancer, Swift told Elle last year that Andrea, 62, was once again facing the disease.

“I’ve had to learn how to handle serious illness in my family. Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” she wrote in a personal essay for the magazine.

“It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else,” she continued. “My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

Miss Americana will be released Jan. 31 on Netflix.