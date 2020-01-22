Miss Americana Trailer Promises Raw Take on Taylor Swift's Career: 'Been a Long Time Coming'

Get ready for it, Taylor Swift fans — her revealing documentary is almost here.

On Wednesday, the “Lover” singer, 30, unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming Netflix film, titled Miss Americana, which tracks the highs and lows of the pop superstar’s career, taking a primary focus on Swift’s personal journey to becoming more outspoken and assertive in recent years.

“I became the person everyone wanted me to be,” she says in the trailer, hinting at being told how to carry herself early on in her music career. “… I had to deconstruct an entire belief system.”

The 85-minute movie, which is directed by Lana Wilson and set to open the Sundance Film Festival later this month, promises to go “behind the fame, behind the songs [and] beyond everything you think you know,” according to the taglines in the promo.

“I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore,” says Swift in the trailer, “and it was my own doing.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Says Kanye West Moment ‘Burrowed Into My Psyche’ but She Doesn’t ‘Think Too Hard’ About It Now

Image zoom Taylor Swift Scott Garfitt/EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images/Sipa

Swift — who previously did a concert movie with Netflix that was released on New Year’s Day 2019 — shared the trailer with her followers on social media, writing on Twitter that “it’s been a long time coming.”

The highly anticipated glimpse behind the scenes of the artist’s life has been described by the filmmakers as a “raw and emotionally revealing look” at Swift “during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

Moments that will be touched upon in the movie include Swift’s public battle for the rights to her music catalog, her experiences during a 2017 groping trial, and the infamous Kanye West interruption at the 2009 VMAs.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Terrified’ Father Opposed Her Taking a Political Stance



Speaking to Variety earlier this week, Swift opened up about how that early-career moment involving West, 42, led to her self-discovery after a period of insecurities.

“As a teenager who had only been in country music, attending my very first pop awards show, somebody stood up and sent me the message: ‘You are not respected here. You shouldn’t be here on this stage,’” Swift told the magazine.

She continued: “That message was received, and it burrowed into my psyche more than anyone knew.”

“That can push you one of two ways,” she added. “I could have just curled up and decided I’m never going to one of those events ever again, or it could make me work harder than anyone expects me to, and try things no one expected, and crave that respect — and hopefully one day get it.”

Swift later added: “I don’t think too hard about this stuff now.”

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana is available to stream on Netflix on Jan. 31.