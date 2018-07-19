Are Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga Teaming Up for the Ultimate Female Anthem?

Is there a female power anthem headed our way?

Fans were sent into a tizzy on Wednesday after Taylor Swift was spotted spending several hours at a New York City recording studio that Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga have also recently visited.

The Grammy winner, 28, has been spending time on the East coast over the last week as she performs several stops of her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Taylor Swift PapCulture / Splash

Several years ago, Gaga opened up to Howard Stern about being won over by Swift after the “Delicate” singer gushed about her album at an awards show.

“You know, I’ve met her a few times and I can’t say anything bad about her,” Gaga, 32, told Stern on his SiriusXM Channel Howard 100. “It was at the AMAs or something — her and I were sitting next to each other, and she goes, ‘Oh my god! I love ARTPOP! And I love ‘Applause!’ ‘Applause is my favorite song!'” she recalled of Swift’s fan-girling.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Dons Snake Outfit as Fans Flood Kim Kardashian’s Twitter on Leaked Call Anniversary

While she admitted to doubting Swift’s sincerity at first, Gaga revealed she later received a call from a stylist friend who was on a shoot with the “Blank Space” singer.

Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“He goes, ‘Taylor Swift is here blasting ARTPOP so loud, and she is dancing, and she’s posing,” Gaga recalled. “I said to myself ‘I like this girl.’ You know why? Because she said the same thing to my face as she said behind my back.”

Earlier this year, eagle-eyed fans also noticed Gaga topped off her Grammys look with a snake ring. “Lady Gaga’s snake ring she wore to the Grammys is rumoured to be the same exact one Taylor Swift sells on her website,” wrote one fan account. Added another: “OMG QUEENS SUPPORTING QUEENS”

• Taylor Swift was spotted entering “Electric Lady Studios”, the same studio that Lady Gaga is currently recording for LG6. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YcMTtv6zTo — Lady Gaga Updates (@gagasyuyi) July 18, 2018

POP EMERGENCY 🚨 TAYLOR SWIFT JUST WENT INTO A RECORDING STUDIO IN NEW YORK CITY WHERE LADY GAGA AND MILEY CYRUS HAVE BEEN RECORDING….BYE. — David LeCours II (@DDLECOURS) July 18, 2018

MISS TAYLOR SWIFT WAS SEEN GOING INTO A RECORDING STUDIO THE SAME ONE THAT LADY GAGA AND MILEY CYRUS HAVE BEEN GOING INTO A LOT RECENTLY OMNJSS ARE WE GETTING A COLLAB? NEW MUSIC? TS7? I'M DYING KSSJDJUYAAHAS — emma adores taylor 💘 (@shookswiftie) July 18, 2018

Operator: "911 what's your emergency?" Me: "TAYLOR SWIFT WENT TO LADY GAGA'S STUDI-" Operator: "Not you again" *click* https://t.co/oPEWXghG2U — Chris Swiftie™🏳️‍🌈|Metlife 2/3 (@HuffleBoy) July 18, 2018

While Cyrus, 25, previously criticized Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video in 2015, the singers have a long history together. They teamed up to perform Swift’s hit “Fifteen” together at the Grammys in 2009, and Swift also wrote “Crazier” for Cyrus’ film Hannah Montana: The Movie.

“The lyrics are very inspiring,” Cyrus said nearly 10 years ago about “Fifteen.” “A lot of girls are inspired by us, so this song is us giving our advice. This song is pretty perfect for the Grammys.”