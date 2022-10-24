Get ready for even more Taylor Swift Easter eggs!

Ahead of the release of Midnights on Oct. 21, the singer revealed that she would be releasing multiple music videos for the new album.

"Here's the teaser trailer for the videos I've made for Midnights," Swift captioned the clip on Instagram, which shows her doing such things as blowing a smoke ring and dancing on stage in a Vegas-style sequined bikini.

While the trailer teases even more exciting things to come — including cameos from Haim, Jack Antonoff and Laura Dern — Swift's first release, her video for "Anti-Hero," had plenty for fans to enjoy right off the bat.

From references to her old eras to hints about what's to come with this new one, here's a breakdown of the Easter eggs from Swift's Midnights music videos.

Lavender glitter

In the video, there are several instances of Swift encountering purple glitter, including the yolk in Swift's eggs and blood on her chest when she gets shot by an arrow. Not only could the purple glitter be a theme for the Midnights album as a whole, but it could be an Easter egg for an upcoming "Lavender Haze" music video, which was teased in her Midnights music video trailer.

Ghosts of her Red era

As Swift sees ghosts in her home, two of them are sporting accessories from her Red era, a possible nod to her closing the door on Red (Taylor's Version) with the release of her new album. One ghost is shown wearing the iconic red heart sunglasses from her "22" music video, while the other wears a similar cat ears headband she donned later in the music video.

The old Taylor coming to the phone

Ahead of the release of Midnights, Swift teased all the songs from the album on TikTok with a series called "Midnights Mayhem with Me," in which she revealed the track titles by speaking into a red rotary phone similar to the one from her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. Many fans theorized that the phone symbolized the "old Taylor" coming to the phone as the songs were about past experiences throughout her life. A similar rotary phone appears in the "Anti-Hero" music video as she tries to phone for help and realizes the wire has been cut.

Speak Now guitar

In one of the scenes in which Swift interacts with different versions of herself, the main Taylor is shown playing a guitar, while the more rambunctious Taylor is shown smashing the same guitar on the ground. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the guitar is actually a limited edition Koi Living Jewels Acoustic Guitar by Taylor Guitars, which Swift famously played each night during her Speak Now tour. Perhaps this is a clue for her future re-recording of the album?

Alice in Wonderland

In the video, there appear to be several nods to Alice in Wonderland as a giant Swift joins a "tea party" and scares the party guests. Fans think this could be a clue for her upcoming re-recording of 1989 as the singer has a track titled "Wonderland" on the album.

"The Archer"

In the tea party scene, there is also a shot of Swift getting struck in the heart by an arrow, which fans have interpreted as a reference to her track five song "The Archer" from Lover, in which she grapples with her anxiety and fears, similar to her "Anti-Hero" lyrics.

A photo of Marjorie

As Swift weighs herself in the bathroom, there is a framed photo of her grandmother Marjorie on the wall. Swift previously penned a track about her grandmother, who was also a singer, on her Evermore album.

Taylor Swift's cats

In the funeral scene, there is a photo of "older Taylor" surrounded by many cats, including her actual cats Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button photoshopped in.

Fearless tour dress

Also in the funeral scene, Swift's onscreen daughter-in-law Kimber (played by Mary Elizabeth Ellis) is shown wearing a black dress the singer previously wore during her Fearless tour. Some fans have theorized that the fashion Easter egg could be a dig at Kim Kardashian and how she controversially sported the late Marilyn Monroe's dress at the 2022 Met Gala.

Additionally, one of Swift's onscreen sons (played by John Early) can be seen wearing a similar shirt to one Swift wore in "The Man" music video.

Snake boots

In one of the final shots of the video, Swift joins herself on the roof as the two drink wine together. While one Swift sports a '70s-inspired look, another wears a pair of snakeskin-print boots, which could be a reference to Swift's Reputation era.