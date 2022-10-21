The "Mad Woman" is back.

While Midnights features several touching love songs, two tracks — "Vigilante S—" and "Karma" — reveal the savage side of Swift.

Shortly after the album's release, fans began buzzing about several choice lyrics and speculating that the singer, 32, was inspired by her feud with Scooter Braun, who filed for divorce from ex-wife Yael Cohen last July.

"That song 'vigilante s—' is about Scooter Braun / Yael Cohen breakup and you can't convince me otherwise. I will not be taking questions at this time. Thank you," tweeted one fan. Wrote another: "Definitely smooth criminal vibes. Could this be about Scooter and his ex-wife?! My Jaw is on the floor."

"She needed cold hard proof so I gave her some/ She had the envelope/ Where you think she got it from?/ Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride/ Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife," sings Swift on "Vigilante S—."

Last month, a divorce settlement obtained by PEOPLE revealed the music manager, 41, was ordered to pay $20 million to Cohen, 35, and pay $60,000 a month in child support to cover the costs of raising their three children.

Taylor Swift. Beth Garrabrant

Yet other fans were convinced the lyrics were inspired by exes Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who have long been at odds with Swift.

"Ummmmmmmmm so Vigilante S— is about Kimye???? Right???? We're all in agreement here???????" tweeted a fan.

"THE 'or for innocents' IN VIGILANTE S— IS THIS ABOUT KIMYE??" analyzed another, pointing to Swift's 2010 song, "Innocent," which was written about West.

Swifties have also zeroed in on "Karma," which seemingly features lyrics written about Braun's purchase of Big Machine Label Group — including the master rights of Swift's first six albums — for more than $300 million in 2019. (Braun later sold the rights for more than $300 million, Variety later reported.)

"Spiderboy, king of thieves/ Weave your little webs of opacity/ My pennies made your crown/ Trick me once, trick me twice/ Don't you know that cash ain't the only price," sings Swift on the song.

Shortly after news of their business deal went public, Swift slammed both Braun and her former label head, Scott Borchetta, and announced she would be re-recording her albums.

After releasing Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April 2021, the Grammy winner followed up with Red (Taylor's Version) last November.

The second re-recording included a highly anticipated 10-minute version of her heart-wrenching ballad, "All Too Well," which was accompanied by a critically acclaimed short film starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien.

"Getting to re-release these albums is something I wouldn't be doing if you hadn't empowered me and emboldened me to do so," she told fans last November at the short film's premiere in New York. "You guys are so amazing about a very hard thing I went through. You guys turned a hard thing into a very, very wonderful experience. Now we're going through the second time with the Red re-release: my version. And so all of this is happening because you made this happen."