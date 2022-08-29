Taylor Swift Shares Details on Upcoming 'Midnights' Album: 'The Stories of 13 Sleepless Nights'

Taylor Swift is entering a new music era!

After taking home video of the year at the MTV VMAs on Sunday, the singer announced her plans for a brand-new album set to release later this year.

"I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21st," Swift said in her speech before teasing that she would be releasing more details at midnight.

In a post shared on her social media, Swift later confirmed the title of the upcoming album is Midnights.

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out Oct. 21. Meet me at midnight," she wrote online.

Taylor Swift 's Midnights. Courtesy Republic Records

Swift's recent album announcement comes almost a year after she released Red (Taylor's Version) in November 2021.

After Scooter Braun bought Swift's former record label Big Machine — and with it, the masters to Swift's first six albums — the singer shared that she would be re-recording her entire catalog so that she would own her art in August 2019. (Braun has since sold the masters to a private equity firm but continues to profit off them.)

Since then, she has rerecorded two of her first six albums, including Red (Taylor's Version) and Fearless (Taylor's Version), which was released in April 2021.

Here's everything to know about Swift's upcoming tenth studio album.

What is the title of Taylor Swift's new album?

In a post shared on Aug. 29, Swift revealed that her upcoming album will be titled Midnights.

What is Taylor Swift's new album about?

Swift revealed that the album is a "collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams."

"For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves," she wrote online.

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out Oct. 21. Meet me at midnight."

What is the cover art for Taylor Swift's new album?

Swift shared the official cover art for the new album, which shows her striking a lighter as she dons shimmery blue eyeshadow.

How many songs will be on Taylor Swift's new album?

Swift confirmed that there will be 13 (her lucky number!) new songs on the album, though she didn't reveal the track titles.

When will Taylor Swift's new album be released?

During her MTV VMAs video of the year acceptance speech on Aug. 28, Swift revealed that her new album will be coming out on Oct. 21.