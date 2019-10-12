Friends Fur-Ever! Taylor Swift Meets Queer Eye Star Jonathan Van Ness' Cats

Jonathan Van Ness‘ cats and Taylor Swift seem to get along purrfectly!

On Thursday, the Queer Eye star, 32, revealed on Instagram that Swift, 29, had recently paid a visit to his home to meet his four fur babies — Larry, Liza, Genevieve and Matilda.

As a self-proclaimed “cat lady,” Swift was quick to warm up to Van Ness’ four-legged friends, but it was one kitten in particular that she really seemed to bond with.

In a series of photos posted by Van Ness, the “Lover” singer sat face-to-face with Genevieve and stared at the white kitten before the two were captured sweetly touching their noses — an action Swift and many of Van Ness’ fans referred to as a “nose boop.”

“Aunt Taylor came to meet Genivieve & the other babies last night 😺😺😺😺 @taylorswift 💕,” the Queer Eye star wrote beside the two photos, as well as a selfie of himself and Swift.

But Swift’s affection for Genevieve didn’t stop there.

After Van Ness shared the photos on his Instagram, the singer commented on the post with a Game of Thrones reference that made her love for the little white kitten all the more obvious.

“Genivieve of the House Van Ness, First of Her Name, the Unscratched, Queen of Meows and nose boops, Catleesi of the East River, Breaker of Wine Glasses, and Mother of hairballs,” she wrote.

Van Ness adopted Genevieve and Matilda from the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Fishtown Center in August.

The Queer Eye hairdresser announced the exciting news with a video post where he was seen cuddling the little felines while wearing a black “Kitten Lady” sweatshirt.

The double adoption occurred days after Van Ness announced his cat Bug the 2nd — named after Van Ness’ cat Bug, who passed away a year ago — fell out of a window and died while the star was sleeping.

Genevieve and Matilda joined Van Ness’ other two cats — all of whom he often posts about on his Instagram.

Swift, meanwhile, is a kitty mom of three and has long shared her love for her cats with the world.

Her beloved felines are named Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey — after the Law & Order: SVU and Grey’s Anatomy characters played by Mariska Hargitay and Ellen Pompeo, respectively — as well as Benjamin Button.

The latter kitty was taken in by Swift after he appeared in her “ME!” video, which debuted in April.

“He was just a cute kitten who didn’t have a home,” she explained to fans during an Instagram Live, adding that the handler asked if she wanted to hold the cat before they shot their scene together. “She handed me this tiny cat and he just starts purring.”

“He looks at me like, ‘You’re my mom, and we’re going to live together.’ I fell in love,” she recalled. “He literally looked at me like, ‘Adopt me please.’ And I was like, ‘Okay I’m going to do that.’ He’s just the best boy. He’s the best little guy.”

Later that month, TIME shared a video of Swift talking about the most major influences in her life — and she counted her cats among them.

“I’m obsessed with them,” she said in the clip, part of her TIME 100 honoree package. “They’re just a real joy to live with.”

She loves them so much, in fact, that they inspired her to go for a role in the new live-action film version of Cats, which also stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen and Rebel Wilson.

“When a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, I’ve got to do this,” Swift added in the TIME clip. “This is my calling in life to do this for the ladies. So I went to cat school, which they have on set readily available for us. Learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could.”