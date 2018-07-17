Taylor Swift Meets Fan Fighting Brain Cancer — and Meghan McCain Arranged the Dream Meeting!

Taylor Swift and Meghan McCain teamed up to make one special fan’s dream come true!

Twenty-one-year-old Lexi Caviston’s dream turned into reality when the Philadelphia native was able to meet the pop star, 28, at her Lincoln Financial Field show on Saturday.

The meeting was made possible after McCain, 33, came across a tweet that Caviston’s best friend, Alexandra, wrote as part of the social media campaign #LexiStrong. “My best friend Lexi was diagnosed with brain cancer (glioblastoma) in December. We’re going to the #reputationstadiumtour on July 14th in Philly and it’s her dream to meet @taylorswift,” the tweet read.

McCain quickly joined the effort to help Caviston. Her father John McCain is also battling glioblastoma after being diagnosed in July 2017.

Taylor Swift; Meghan McCain Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Hey @taylorswift13 – we have never met, but anyway you can meet Lexi at your concert in Philly? She is fighting the same #glioblastoma cancer my father has and this would make both of our days! xo – Meghan McCain https://t.co/2RJPCAJtS3 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 6, 2018

“She has the same brain cancer my dad does,” McCain explained during Monday’s episode of The View.

“I am so happy that we were able to help Lexi forget about her cancer for one day,” she said. “She spoke to our producer and said it was by far the best day of her life.”

Calling Swift a “class act” and an “incredible artist,” McCain also thanked the singer for making the meeting with Caviston possible.

“I and my family are deeply grateful,” the co-host said. “I woke my husband up and started crying and said, ‘She met Taylor! Yes!’ ”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Calls Herself the ‘Third Wheel’ as Two Fans Get Engaged in Front of Her During Concert Meet-and-Greet

Taylor Swift and Lexi Caviston

Caviston was diagnosed with Stage 4 glioblastoma after her doctors found a tumor the size of three golf balls pushing down on her eye’s optic nerve.

“It was three days after her surgery that tickets went on sale,” best friend Alexandra explained during a local TV interview with Fox29. “[Lexi] texted me and said, ‘Want to come over and we can buy tickets together.’ But I had already bought the tickets and surprised her.”