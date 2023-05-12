Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's Relationship Through the Years

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are continuing to spark dating rumors.

Shortly after The 1975 frontman was spotted attending Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville, the two were photographed holding hands at New York City's Casa Cipriani, where they were out with mutual friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Though neither Swift nor Healy has officially commented on their relationship status (which a source recently told PEOPLE is "not just platonic"), their friendship goes way back.

After meeting in the fall of 2014, the musicians actually first sparked romance rumors during Swift's 1989 era as they playfully wore each other's merch and the "Blank Space" singer attended various 1975 concerts.

The rumored romance comes a month after PEOPLE confirmed Swift's split from longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. After six years of dating, a source told PEOPLE the breakup was largely caused by "differences in their personalities."

From the beginnings of their friendship to their rumored romance now, here's a timeline of Swift and Healy's relationship through the years.

November 19, 2014: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy first meet

Swift reportedly first met Healy when she attended a 1975 concert in Los Angeles along with pals Selena Gomez and Ellie Goulding. Swift later shared photos and a video from the concert on Nov. 21, captioning the since-deleted post with lyrics from the band's song "The City": "Yeah you wanna find love, Then you know where the city is."

November 22, 2014: Taylor Swift wears The 1975 merch

A few days after the 1975 concert, Swift was photographed wearing the band's merch during an outing in Los Angeles ahead of her performance at the American Music Awards. Earlier that month, Healy had also rocked a shirt featuring Swift's 1989 album cover on stage, further prompting speculation about their relationship.

November 29, 2014: Matty Healy says he would date Taylor Swift

Following Swift's appearance at the 1975 concert, Healy was asked about the singer during a radio interview with Shazam Top 20, during which he revealed that they exchanged numbers at the Los Angeles show.

When the DJ inquired about them possibly dating, Healy replied, "Let's just see what happens," per E! News. He added, "I mean bloody hell, what am I going to do? Go out with Taylor Swift? She's a sensation, I wouldn't say no."

Earlier that October, Swift had maintained that she was happily single during an interview with E! News. "It's not that [I've sworn off dating] as much as I'm just very protective of my happiness," Swift told the publication. "I found a place in my life that feels really great and I'm not willing to compromise that for just anyone, and so, you can paraphrase that all you want into something very extreme, but they make what I say extreme no matter what I say."

She added, "So I'm really happy about the fact that being single doesn't feel like being alone. I have love in my life, I just don't have a relationship, and that feels really natural right now."

December 4, 2014: Taylor Swift attends another The 1975 concert with Karlie Kloss

In early December, just a few days before her 25th birthday, Swift attended another 1975 concert in N.Y.C. alongside Karlie Kloss and Lily Aldridge. Following Healy's comments about Swift, the outing sparked even more rumors that the pair were an item.

January 20, 2015: Matty Healy shuts down Taylor Swift dating rumors

A month later, Healy publicly shut down rumors he was dating Swift during a radio interview with Australia's 2DayFM. "It's fake," he said, per E! News. "It's all bloody fake. It's a farce!"

"We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally," he continued. "She's the biggest pop star in the world and I'm in Australia. There's no relationship or anything happening. It's just funny how people really, really buy into that."

February 25, 2015: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy hang out at a Universal Music Brits party

Karlie Kloss, Ellie Goulding, Taylor Swift, Nick Grimshaw and Matty Healy in 2015. David M. Benett/Getty

After diffusing dating rumors, the two hung out as friends at a pop-up event held at London's Soho House for Universal Music Brits. The two were seen huddled up at the DJ booth alongside Ellie Goulding and Nick Grimshaw. At the same event, Swift was also pictured with Calvin Harris, whom she would go on to date later that year.

March 2016: Matty Healy clarifies Taylor Swift comments

Speaking with Q magazine, Healy opened up about his rumored romance with Swift, calling the connection a "flirtation."

"I don't do anything else [besides music], right, so it doesn't leave a lot of room for me going out, or shagging someone," he told the publication, per NME. "So the one time I did have a flirtation with a girl it ends up going everywhere…. I mean, I got on E! News and people were like, 'Who's Matt Healy?' so that was cool."

He continued, "If I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would've been, 'F---ing hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.' You know, 'F---. THAT.' That's also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing."

Shortly after the interview was published, Healy wrote an open letter saying that his comments were being taken out of context. He also detailed how dating rumors between him and Swift quickly escalated in the media.

"Since she came to my show in December of 2014, I would say that 90 percent of journalists that have interviewed me have asked about either her as a person or what our 'interaction' was like," he wrote, per Elle. "I have said on countless occasions that I found her to be one of the most gracious, hard working, creatively gifted, and beautiful women that I have had the pleasure to meet. I personally have a lot of respect and admiration for her. Why would I not?"

He continued, ​​"I didn't even date Taylor, but the media's incessant and brutal obsession with her has meant that even a guy who DIDN'T DATE HER has been so battered by their never-ending questions that he's inevitably said something that can be lifted and molded into something that resembles 'shade'. It's really sad."

September 2022: Matty Healy shuts down rumors of a Taylor Swift collab on Midnights

Ahead of the release of Swift's Midnights album, Healy found himself connected to the singer once again as rumors circulated that The 1975 would be featured on the album. However, much to fans' dismay, Healy shut down the rumors, writing, "I would love that! But unfortunately FAKE NEWS :("

November 2022: Matty Healy reveals he did work with Taylor Swift for Midnights

A month after the album's official release, Healy revealed that he did in fact work on a collaboration with Swift for Midnights, though it was never released.

"We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out," the star said in an interview with KROQ's Klein/Ally Show for Audacy's DTS Sound Space.

After the crowd booed Healy's revelation, the "About You" singer was quick to defend Swift, telling them, "It was for reasons that are not to be criticized ... She's amazing."

January 12, 2023: Taylor Swift performs at The 1975's concert in London

Taylor Swift. Jordan Curtis Hughes

In early January 2023, Swift made a surprise appearance at the 1975's concert in London, performing her single "Anti-Hero" for the first time live. She also performed a cover of The 1975's "The City" during the impromptu appearance.

April 8, 2023: PEOPLE confirms Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have broken up

In April 2023, PEOPLE confirmed that Swift had broken up with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. A source close to the Grammy winner and the Conversations with Friends actor told PEOPLE their split was largely caused by "differences in their personalities."

"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," the source said, noting that "ultimately" Swift and Alwyn "weren't the right fit for one another."

The source added that Swift's superstardom was another factor in the split: "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public."

May 2023: Matty Healy attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville

In May 2023, Swift and Healy found themselves at the center of dating rumors once again as The Sun reported they were seeing each other. Shortly after the dating rumors surfaced, Healy was spotted attending several shows at Swift's Eras Tour in Nashville.

In photos from the Saturday concert, Swift's pal Gigi Hadid could be seen playfully rubbing Healy's shoulders as he smiled and held his hand to his chest during Swift's performance.

Earlier that night, Healy joined opener Phoebe Bridgers for her set, as he wore the Grammy nominee's go-to skeleton onesie and played guitar throughout her time on stage.

May 11, 2023: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy hold hands in N.Y.C.

After hanging out in Nashville, the two were spotted spending time with pal Jack Antonoff at New York City's Casa Cipriani. Photos posted to social media showed Swift and Healy holding hands at the members-only venue.

"Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off," a source told PEOPLE following her PDA-filled outing with Healy. Another insider added: "They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic."