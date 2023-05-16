Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Leave Recording Studio in Greenwich Village Together

The musicians were pictured leaving the Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Monday evening

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 07:06 AM
Taylor Swift, Matty Healy
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy. Photo: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are continuing to spend time together in New York City.

Amid rumors of a romance, the musicians were pictured leaving the Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village after a recording session on Monday evening.

Swift, 33, flashed a smile as she exited the studios wearing a purple NYU sweater, black mini skirt and beige sneakers, while The 1975 star, 34, dressed casually in a black sweater and pants as he appeared to place a hand on his rumored love interest's back.

The pair's recording studio meetup comes after they were spotted spending time with pal Jack Antonoff at New York's Casa Cipriani on Thursday.

Photos posted to social media showed Swift and Healy holding hands at the members-only venue, with Antonoff pictured in the foreground.

Taylor Swift, Matty Healy
Swift and Healy were pictured leaving a recording studio in N.Y.C. Claude Yao Sahi @hijoshotit / SplashNews.com

Healy also attended all three of Swift's Nashville shows for her Eras Tour earlier this month.

After performing a show in Manila, Philippines on May 4 with his band, Healy flew to Nashville for her three-date tour stop at the Nissan Stadium.

He also appeared onstage, joining opening act Phoebe Bridgers on guitar, and later mingled in the VIP area with Swift's close friends, including Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge. Healy then attended Swift's show at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia over the weekend and was spotted spending time with her father Scott in the VIP area.

Taylor Swift and beau Matthew Healy exit Electric Lady Studios in New York City
The rumored couple left the Electric Lady Studios. BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

A source recently told PEOPLE, "Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off."

Another insider added, "They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic."

Reps for Swift and Healy's band have not responded to multiple requests for comment by PEOPLE.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Matthew Healy leave Electric Lady Studios in New York City.
Healy appeared to place a hand on Swift's back. BACKGRID

The singers first sparked dating rumors back in 2014, though Healy denied the speculation months later, calling it "all fake."

Two years later he addressed the rumors again in an interview with Q magazine, acknowledging he and Swift had a "flirtation."

In January, Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975's first of two concerts at London's O2 Arena. The star walked onstage during a break in the set to perform her track "Anti-Hero" and a cover of The 1975's "The City."

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ; Matty Healy attends The Royal Academy of Arts summer preview party at Royal Academy of Arts on June 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and The 1975's Matty Healy. Neilson Barnard/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage

Whilst backstage at the show, Swift posed for a picture with Healy's mum, British actress and TV personality Denise Welch. Welch shared the snapshot on her Twitter with the caption, "Taylor with the Welch's 👍 👍."

The new romance — first reported by The Sun — comes after PEOPLE confirmed Swift's breakup from actor Joe Alwyn after six years together. Healy previously dated FKA twigs for three years before they split in 2022.

