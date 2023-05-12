Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Are 'Not Just Platonic' as They're Spotted Holding Hands: Sources (Exclusive)

After they were spotted holding hands in N.Y.C., sources tell PEOPLE Swift and Healy are "having a good time" together

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on May 12, 2023 01:15 PM
Matthew Healy; Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs
Matty Healy, Taylor Swift. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

It's been an enchanting time for Taylor Swift and Matty Healy.

Amid rumors of a romance, the musicians were spotted spending time with pal Jack Antonoff at New York City's Casa Cipriani on Thursday.

Photos posted to social media showed Swift, 33, and Healy, 34, holding hands at the members-only venue.

"Taylor is happy. She's very focused on her tour but is enjoying hanging out with Matty when she is off," a source tells PEOPLE. Adds another insider: "They're hanging out and having a good time. It's not just platonic."

Reps for Swift and Healy have not responded to multiple requests for comment.

After performing a show in Manila on May 4 with his band The 1975, Healy flew to Nashville for Swift's Eras Tour stop at Nissan Stadium.

Attending all three nights of her shows, Healy joined opening act Phoebe Bridgers on guitar and later mingled in the VIP area with Swift's close friends, including Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge.

The singers first sparked dating rumors back in 2014, though Healy denied the speculation months later, calling it "all fake."

Two years later he addressed the rumors again in an interview with Q magazine, acknowledging he and Swift had a "flirtation."

Last November, he revealed The 1975 had collaborated with Swift on her latest album Midnights.

"We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out," Healy said in an interview with KROQ's Klein/Ally Show for Audacy's DTS Sound Space.

After the crowd booed Healy's revelation, the "About You" singer was quick to defend Swift, telling them "that's not how it works."

"It was for reasons that are not to be criticized," he added. "She's amazing."

Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975's first of two concerts at London's O2 Arena back in January, when she walked onstage during a break in the set to perform "Anti-Hero" and a cover of The 1975's "The City."

The new romance — first reported by The Sun — comes after PEOPLE confirmed Swift's breakup from actor Joe Alwyn after six years together. Healy previously dated FKA twigs for three years before they split in 2022.

