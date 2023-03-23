Taylor Swift Surprises Local Food Banks with 'Generous' Donations amid Hit Tour: 'Feeling Grateful'

The Grammy winner kicked off her sold-out tour last Friday in Glendale, Arizona, dazzling fans with a 44-song setlist

Published on March 23, 2023 01:06 PM
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour. Photo: John Shearer/Getty for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift is selling out stadiums and diving into stages — all while giving back.

Ahead of the superstar's highly anticipated opening night show last week in Glendale, Arizona, Swift, 33, made a surprise donation to the Arizona Food Bank Network.

"It's not every day that you get a call from someone who works for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real," Terri Shoemaker, vice president of external relations at the organization, told local outlet AZ Central.

Shoemaker added that she was told Swift plans to continue making a difference as she travels the country for her sold-out shows.

On Wednesday, Three Square, a food bank that works to reach struggling families at risk of hunger in Nevada — where Swift is scheduled to perform multiple shows this weekend — also revealed the Grammy winner had made a donation.

"We don't know about you, but we're feeling grateful on this day, March 22!" Three Square wrote on their Instagram account. "@TaylorSwift has made a generous gift to Three Square, allowing us to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger. Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community."

After a more than four-year break from touring (largely due to the pandemic), Swift returned to the stage with a vengeance last Friday.

Delighting fans — and critics — with a massive 44-song setlist that spanned all 10 of her album "eras," the star dazzled in glittery looks ranging from a Versace bodysuit and blazer to an Etro dress and cape.

"I'm gonna take a wild guess and say that if you're here tonight, there's a pretty good chance that you went through a considerable amount of effort to be with us tonight. Is that true?" Swift asked the audience. "Well, first of all, let me say, on behalf of me and every single performer that you see on this stage — all the band, all the crew, every single person who has been putting together this tour for years — thank you from the bottom of our hearts for wanting to be with us on night one."

