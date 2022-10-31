Taylor Swift Makes History as First Artist to Monopolize Top 10 of Billboard Hot 100: '10 Out of 10'

Taylor Swift's lucky number has always been 13. But now it might be 10.

The history-making musician has managed to make history yet again with her 10th studio album, Midnights, which landed 10 of its songs in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week. Swift, 32, has officially become the first artist to ever monopolize the entire top 10, which was led by her single "Anti-Hero" as her ninth career No. 1 hit.

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," Swift wrote on Twitter reacting to the chart, which was revealed on Monday.

The last artist to come remotely close to Swift's chart takeover was Drake in 2021, during the week following the release of his album Certified Lover Boy. At the time, Drizzy landed 9 songs in the top 10, led by single "Way 2 Sexy," but Justin Bieber and the Kid LAROI's unshakable "Stay" remained at No. 6.

But even with competition from previous No. 1 singles in "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras or "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy this time around, Swift swept the top 10 this week, where she also saw her new album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Midnights earned 1.578 million equivalent album units in the U.S., the most albums sold in a week since Adele's 2015 record 25, and the third-biggest streaming week of all time.

"Anti-Hero" leads the pack with 59.7 million streams, followed by "Lavender Haze" with 41.4 million, "Maroon" with 37.6 million, and the Lana Del Rey-featuring "Snow on the Beach" arriving at No. 4 with 37.2 million. "Snow on the Beach" also marks Lana's highest-charting song of her career, following her No. 6 hit "Summertime Sadness" in 2013.

Swift's "Midnight Rain," "Bejeweled," "Question…?," "You're on Your Own, Kid," "Karma," and "Vigilante S---" also appear in the top 10.

As pointed out by Pop Crave, Swift's charting achievement also marks the first time in history that male artists have been absent from the top 10 of the Hot 100.

Taylor Swift. Terry Wyatt/Getty

Midnights also set some records earlier on, too. Last week, Swift's latest LP became the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify's history, the platform announced on social media. The news came as Swift added seven additional songs to the album's tracklist, just three hours after its initial release. "How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?!" Swift asked her fans on Twitter at the time. "Like what even just happened??!?!"

The album itself touches on love, revenge and public image, and features input from collaborators like Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, Swift's longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn (under his pen name William Bowery), and actress Zoë Kravitz, who has reportedly been working with Antonoff on an album of her own.

"[Antonoff is] my friend for life (presumptuous I know but I stand by it) and we've been making music together for nearly a decade HOWEVER… this is our first album we've done with just the two of us as main collaborators," Swift shared in an Instagram caption about the former Fun. band member. "We'd been toying with ideas and had written a few things we loved, but Midnights actually really coalesced and flowed out of us when our partners (both actors) did a film together in Panama. Jack and I found ourselves back in New York, alone, recording every night, staying up late and exploring old memories and midnights past."

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Reacting to the news of the album taking over the top 10, Antonoff reposted Billboard's chart on his Instagram Story. "This is really out of this world. Just love this album so much," before sharing it again with the words "one more time, holy s---."

Swift, who essentially soft-announced a tour last week, said while filming The Graham Norton Show in London that she disagrees with the notion that she "broke" Spotify with Midnights. As she explained, it was the Swifties who made the album an early success. "It was my gorgeous fans that broke Spotify," she said.

The singer-songwriter also spoke on re-recording her first six albums, a mission that has been "deeply personal" to her after losing the rights to her music from her first six albums when she switched record labels. "I am thankful to radio stations across the U.S. that will only play my new versions. It is so heartwarming," she said. "It is something that I care about but don't expect other people to care about it. It is a lot of work, but it is fun, and I can't believe people have got behind it the way they have."