Taylor Swift Shares Look at Backstage Pass She Made Her Dad Ahead of Eras Tour — See the Photo!

Taylor Swift's dad Scott is her biggest fan!

Ahead of the opening night of her upcoming Eras Tour, the "All Too Well" singer, 33, shared a sweet photo of a backstage pass she created for her father on her Instagram Story.

Crafted on a light blue card, the pass reads "D.O.H. Pass" in gold lettering at the top. "(Dad of Headliner)" is written below it in Swift's handwriting, clarifying what the phrase means. "All Access" can also be seen below the two.

"Made my Dad's tour credential," Swift captioned the photograph Thursday. "We are a small family business."

Taylor Swift's backstage pass for her dad. Taylor Swift Instagram

The singer-songwriter also shared a few other photos on her Instagram Story, highlighting some behind-the-scenes preparations being made before she embarks on her first solo tour since 2018 on Friday evening in Arizona.

Showing a white guitar placed on a table, Swift captioned the post by asking her followers who they thought crafted her "Eras Tour crystallized Fearless guitar."

"A) Artisans and finely trained craftsmen. B) A professional musical instrument manufacturer. C) My parents with super glue and a free afternoon."

In another post, Swift shared a closer look at the guitar, which featured her lucky number — 13 — written with silver embellishments. "It's not not C," she wrote, referring to the option from her previous Story post.

Taylor Swift's parents decorate her guitar ahead of her Eras Tour opening night. Taylor Swift's guitar. L: Caption Taylor Swift's parents decorate her guitar ahead of her Eras Tour opening night. PHOTO: Taylor Swift Instagram R: Caption Taylor Swift's guitar. PHOTO: Taylor Swift Instagram

Back in November, Swift announced that she would be hitting the road again for her Eras Tour following the release of her 10th studio album Midnights.

"I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," she wrote on social media at the time.

In honor of Swift kicking off The Eras Tour in Glendale, Arizona, on Friday, Mayor Jerry P. Weiers temporarily renamed Glendale to Swift City.

"And now therefore, I, Jerry P. Weiers, mayor of the city of Glendale, on behalf of our city council, do hereby proclaim that on March 17 and 18, 2023, the city of Glendale will be renamed Swift City," he said in a ceremonial press conference on Monday, per Billboard. "And all Swifties are encouraged to share their smiles that could light up this whole town on all the social media platforms because the best people in life are free."

Swift celebrated the start of her Eras Tour at midnight on Friday by releasing four previously unreleased songs.

"In celebration of The Eras Tour I'm releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight," the Grammy Award winner wrote on her Instagram Story Thursday.

The four songs include "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)," "All of the Girls You Loved Before" and "Safe & Sound (Taylor's Version)," featuring Joy Williams and John Paul White from The Civil Wars.

Swift originally wrote and recorded "Eyes Open" and "Safe & Sound" before The Civil Wars broke up for The Hunger Games soundtrack in 2012. Before then, "If This Was a Movie" was released as a bonus track on the deluxe version of her 2010 album Speak Now, while "All of the Girls You Loved Before" has never been heard before in Swift's discography.