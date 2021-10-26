"Baking your first fall batch of cookies but you put too much cinnamon in it because you're too excited it's fall," Swift's Tumblr post reads

Taylor Swift Gets Her Fall on with Pumpkin Flavored Drinks, Scarves, Boots and Plaid in New Reel

Pull your "Cardigan" out because Taylor Swift is calling all autumn lovers.

The pop star shared an Instagram Reel on Tuesday and reenacted a Tumblr post from 2014 that listed all of her favorite things about the Fall season — captioning the post "Basic autumn lovers RISE 🍂🧣"

In the Reel, Swift, 31, starts out by saying it was a "video reenactment of her Tumblr post about Fall" before previewing it.

She then begins to narrate the post over a series of scenes that imitate the list, such as: Pointing to her fall wardrobe, drinking out of a "pumpkin flavored" Starbucks drink, panning over her fireplace and baking a batch of cookies — which she dumps a load cinnamon on top of.

"And hats and scarves and knee socks and wearing tights for the first time in months and when the mornings are all chilly and you can see your breath, and draw little pictures on foggy windows and plaid stuff and ankle boots," she says rapidly with excitement. "And not caring when people make fun of pumpkin-flavored stuff cause you love it and are happy it's all the rage, and people who dress their dogs in costumes on Halloween and fires in fireplaces and maroon, hunter green, mustard yellow color combos."

She continues "And baking your first fall batch of cookies but you put too much cinnamon in it because you're too excited it's fall."

Swift's upcoming album Red (Taylor's Version) is set to release on Nov. 12 and the singer-songwriter shared a Reel last week teasing that it was "red season" and "worth the wait."

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift | Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty

Last month, Swift surprised her fans by sharing that the album would release a week earlier than anticipated.

"Got some news that I think you're gonna like," Swift started her tweet. "My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th !"