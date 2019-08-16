Taylor Swift Reveals Lover Track List — and Confirms Buzzed-About Dixie Chicks Collab!

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Getty Images

After releasing the title track of her upcoming album, Taylor Swift has announced the titles of all 18 songs on Lover.

The singer, 29, shared the news on Instagram Friday, sharing three images with the names of her upcoming songs, including the already-released “ME!,” "You Need to Calm Down," "The Archer" and “Lover.”

In addition, Swift confirmed her collaboration with the Dixie Chicks on a single called “Soon You’ll Get Better,” the 12th song listed on her album.

Swifties first anticipated a Dixie Chicks-featured track after the release of the “ME!” music video, in which a framed portrait of the country trio was placed in the background of the opening scene. The easter egg excited many fans on social media, including the band as they tweeted a cryptic message following the video release.

Image zoom VEVO

RELATED: Everything We Know (So Far!) About Lover, Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Seventh Album

Swift has been a longtime fan of the Dixie Chicks.

During her 1989 World Tour, the pop star invited lead singer Natalie Maines to be her special guest at a show and perform the Chicks’ hit “Goodbye Earl” with her.

More recently, Swift told Entertainment Weekly how the trio inspired her to “think bigger” when it came to her career in music. “The Dixie Chicks were making such interesting music and doing it in such an unapologetically feminine, imaginative way,” she said.

“I was very inspired by the album Fly and the aesthetics, because it was very clear they had really put a lot into the artwork. And so it got my brain thinking bigger in terms of, you know, you make an album, but then you can choose an entire look and color palette and aesthetic and symbolism and imagery and backstories — that you can really make an album even more of an experience if you so choose,” Swift shared.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Drops Title Track Off Lover and It Might Be Her Most Romantic Song Yet

Another song title getting fans hyped is “London Boy,” which could be a nod to Swift’s boyfriend of three years Joe Alwyn, who is a native of North London.

Alwyn is already an inspiration on “Lover,” with lyrics nodding to their romance. While Swift doesn’t refer to her British beau, 28, by name, she does reference the timeline of their relationship.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey / But I want them all,” sings Swift, who is rumored to be celebrating her third anniversary with the actor this year.

“Ladies and gentleman / Will you please stand / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover,” she sings on the sweeping bridge.

Lover is set for release on Aug. 23.