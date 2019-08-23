All the Surprises on Taylor Swift’s Lover, from a Leo DiCaprio Reference to a Cameo by Idris Elba

As per usual, Taylor Swift’s latest album is packed with surprises.

From a cheeky Leonardo DiCaprio lyric to including children’s voices on a track, the singer went all-out for Lover.

On the fourth track, titled “The Man,” Swift, 29, plays with her public image and muses how different her life would be if she had been born, well, a man.

She makes a reference to Leonardo DiCaprio in one verse, singing: “And they would toast to me, oh / Let the players play / I’d be just like Leo / in Saint-Tropez.”

“I really didn’t like the whole serial-dater thing,” she once told Esquire about being painted as boy-crazy. “I thought it was a really sexist angle on my life … I do not need some guy around in order to get inspiration, in order to make a great record, in order to live my life, in order to feel okay about myself.”

DiCaprio also isn’t the only celebrity Swift name-checks on her album. Her pal Drake also gets a shoutout on “I Forgot That You Existed.”

There are only a few downhearted songs on the album, and the apologetic “Afterglow” brings to mind another epic ballad, “Back to December.” That apology track was featured on Swift’s self-written album Speak Now, and ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner previously confirmed the singer wrote the song about him.

“I blew things out of proportion / Now you’re blue / Put you in jail for something you didn’t do,” Swift — who most recently dated Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston before finding love with Joe Alwyn — sings on “Afterglow.”

“I’m the one who burned us down / But it’s not what I meant / Sorry that I hurt you,” she sings on the chorus.

One adorably unexpected addition? The children’s voices — from the Regent Park School of Music in Toronto — featured on track 17, titled “It’s Nice to Have a Friend.”

Swift also samples her Cats costars Idris Elba and James Corden on “London Boy,” a song about how she’s fully converted to a U.K. lifestyle.

Taken from snippets of interviews, Idris kicks off the song by saying: “We can go driving in, on my scooter. Ah, you know, just ’round London!” Replies Corden: “Oh.”

“There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning,” Swift previously told Vogue. “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”