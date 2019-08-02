'True Tearjerkers!' Taylor Swift Treats Fans to First Lover Secret Session in London

Swifties still have a few more weeks to wait until Taylor Swift drops Lover, but the star gave some fans an extra-special treat in London on Friday by holding her first secret session for her upcoming album.

After the top-secret listening party wrapped, fans rushed to social media to gush about the singer, 29, and her new music.

“The album was AMAZING. So many amazing bops and also some true tearjerkers (archer who?????),” wrote one fan. “I believe there’s something for everyone on that album. There’s some really stripped down stuff and some hardcore bops.”

Other fans posted photos of gift bags and pins, and excitedly tweeted about snacking on heart-shaped rice crispy treats, cookies, candy and more.

I’m heiacdirgwobqosvdosh pic.twitter.com/B63WVf6wfO — 🏹🐍TAYLOR SWIFT GAVE ME THE BEST HUG EVER😭😭 (@tattshold) August 2, 2019

So today was THAT day pic.twitter.com/FJ3Dpz6J8N — hayden 🏹 (@Repuhaytion13) August 2, 2019

She thanked me for coming all the way to meet her. T^T it really wasn’t easy travelling alone and having to go out alone. And the time difference. And assignments. And money. But it’s all worth it — єṿѧṅɢєʟ | 23 august (@EvanLeSwifty) August 2, 2019

Last month, Swift — who has traditionally invited fans to her various homes ahead of an album’s release to preview her new music — released a third song, titled “The Archer,” off her upcoming album.

In an Instagram Live, the Grammy winner called the track “emotional and vulnerable and personal” as she also revealed more details about Lover.

While flipping through her own personal journals, Swift said that the four special editions of her upcoming album will include 120 pages of diary pages written throughout her life.

“I found some crazy stuff in there. I found the original lyrics of ‘All Too Well,’ which I didn’t even know that I had in my diaries,” she said. “It’s everything from being 13 and coming home from a bad day at school to Grammy night to processing my life as a teenager.”

Swift previously released “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down” from Lover, which is set for release on Aug. 23.