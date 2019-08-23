Taylor Swift’s Most Heartbreaking Song on Lover Is About Her Mom Andrea’s Battle with Cancer

Eleven years after releasing “The Best Day,” a touching song inspired by her mom, Taylor Swift is paying tribute to Andrea Swift once again.

The twelfth track on Lover, titled “Soon You’ll Get Better,” is a deeply personal song and details Swift and her family’s pain and worry following Andrea’s cancer diagnosis.

“And I hate to make this all about me / But who am I supposed to talk to? / What am I supposed to do? / If there’s no you,” sings Swift, 29, on the emotional song.

“That was really, really hard to write, and it was just a family decision whether to even put it on the album,” Swift said during a YouTube Live ahead of her album’s release. “We as a family decided to put this on the album, and it’s something I’m so proud of, but it’s just really hard. I can’t sing it. It’s hard to just emotionally deal with that song. You’ll understand what I mean in a couple hours.”

Four years after first revealing to fans her mom was diagnosed with cancer, Swift revealed to Elle earlier this year that Andrea, 61, is once again facing the disease.

“I’ve had to learn how to handle serious illness in my family. Both of my parents have had cancer, and my mom is now fighting her battle with it again,” she wrote in a personal essay for the magazine about 30 lessons she’s learned in her life so far.

“It’s taught me that there are real problems and then there’s everything else,” she continued. “My mom’s cancer is a real problem. I used to be so anxious about daily ups and downs. I give all of my worry, stress, and prayers to real problems now.”

In April of 2015, Swift posted to Tumblr about Andrea’s difficult news.

“Hey Guys,

“I’m writing to you with an update I wish I wasn’t giving you, but it’s important and I’m used to sharing important events in my life with you. Usually when things happen to me, I process them and then write music about how I feel, and you hear it much later. This is something my family and I thought you should know about now.

“For Christmas this year, I asked my mom that one of her gifts to me be her going to the doctor to get screened for any health issues, just to ease some worries of mine. She agreed, and went in to get checked. There were no red flags and she felt perfectly fine, but she did it just to get me and my brother off her case about it.

“The results came in, and I’m saddened to tell you that my mom has been diagnosed with cancer. I’d like to keep the details of her condition and treatment plans private, but she wanted you to know.

“She wanted you to know because your parents may be too busy juggling everything they’ve got going on to go to the doctor, and maybe you reminding them to go get checked for cancer could possibly lead to an early diagnosis and an easier battle. Or peace of mind in knowing that they’re healthy and there’s nothing to worry about. She wanted you to know why she may not be at as many shows this tour. She’s got an important battle to fight.

“Thank you for caring about my family so much that she would want me to share this information with you. I hope and pray that you never get news like this.

“Love you.

Taylor”

The night before Mother’s Day during her Reputation Stadium Tour, the star dedicated a special performance of “The Best Day” to Andrea.

“I want to dedicate this one to my mom,” she told the crowd in Santa Clara, California. “And I want you to think about anybody in your life who has mothered you and been there for you and made you who you are.”