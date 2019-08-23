Is Taylor Swift Revealing Details of Her Split with Tom Hiddleston on Lover? Here's Why Fans Think So
On Taylor Swift's seventh studio album, the singer gets personal on several breakup songs
Taylor Swift is happier than ever with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, but that didn’t stop her from pouring her heart into several emotional breakup songs on Lover.
After Swift, 29, dropped her seventh studio album, fans began theorizing about the inspirations behind “Cruel Summer,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “False God” and “Afterglow.”
Most Swifties are convinced the dramatically breezy “Cruel Summer” reveals she was fighting feelings for Alwyn while dating Tom Hiddleston in 2016. “I’m drunk in the back of the car / And I cried like a baby coming home form the bar / Said, ‘I’m fine,’ but it wasn’t true / I don’t wanna keep secrets just to keep you,” she sings on the bridge.
Other Swifties believe “False God” and the apologetic “Afterglow” were also inspired by Hiddleston, who coincidentally — or not — played Loki (the god of mischief) in The Avengers.
“Hey, it’s all me, in my head / I’m the one who burned us down / But it’s not what I meant / Sorry that I hurt you,” sings Swift on the chorus of the latter.
“Remember how I said I’d die for you / We were stupid to jump / in the ocean separating us,” sings Swift on “False God.”
On the emotionally charged (yet bop-y!) “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” Swift sings about mourning the end of a relationship, but it turns out the song was inspired by the Netflix film Someone Great.
“I cried watching the movie, and so for about a week I started waking up from dreams that I’m living out that scenario,” Swift told Elvis Duran during an interview on Friday morning. “I woke up and was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m writing a breakup song.'”
The song causing the most debate on social media, however, is the album’s first song “I Forgot That You Existed.” On first listen, most fans believe it’s Swift’s final word on her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West.
But others think it was also inspired by her messy breakup with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. “I forgot that you existed / And I thought that it would kill me, but it didn’t / And it was so nice / So peaceful and quiet / I forgot that you existed,” she sings on the upbeat anthem.
In a cover interview with Vogue, Swift recently revealed she would be exploring all aspects of love on her new album.
“There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning,” she told the magazine. “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”