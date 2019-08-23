Taylor Swift's Lover Lyrics Reveal Touching (and Funny!) Details About Her Romance with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift‘s lover of nearly three years is turning out to be her greatest muse.

On her seventh studio album, the Grammy winner, 29, reveals details of her ultra-private romance with British actor Joe Alwyn, 28.

While her previously released title track is certainly one of the most romantic songs she’s ever released, the rest of Lover is packed with touching tributes to her boyfriend.

On the sixth track, “I Think He Knows,” Swift sings about her beau knowing she’s fallen for him. “He got that boyish look that I like in a man,” she seemingly sings about Alwyn, later giving a nod to his “lyrical smile” and “indigo eyes.”

Then on “Paper Rings,” the star — who is rumored to be celebrating her third anniversary with Alwyn later this year — doesn’t shy away from declaring that he’s the one.

“I like shiny things / But I’d marry you with paper rings,” sings Swift, who also references the start of their relationship in the track. “You’re the one I want and I hate accidents / Except when we went from friends to this.”

In another track, “Cornelia Street,” Swift reveals more details about the couple’s beginnings. “We were in the backseat / Drunk on something stronger than the drinks in the bar,” she sings, before wistfully revealing she could “never walk Cornelia Street again” if she lost her lover.

Image zoom Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Splash News

She also reveals the couple have weathered insecurities and come out stronger. “I thought you were leading me on / I packed my bags, left Cornelia Street / Before you even knew I was gone / But then you called, showed your hand / I turned around before I hit the tunnel,” she sings.

Another track that’s unmistakably about Alwyn? The fittingly titled “London Boy.” Opening the song by sampling brief clips of interviews with her Cats costars Idris Elba and James Corden, Swift sings about Alwyn’s laugh, dimples and accent while cheekily admitting: “You know I love a London boy.”

“And now I love high tea, stories from Uni, and the West End / You can find me in the pub, we are watching rugby with his school friends,” she sings on the track’s second verse.

As is Swift tradition, one of the most emotionally complex songs is the last track on the album, titled “Daylight.”

On 1989, the star sang about finally being free of a broken relationship on the album’s final track, “Clean.” But on Lover‘s self-written final song, it’s clear she’s found true happiness after all of her ups and downs.

“I once believed love would be burning red,” she sings, making a reference to her emotional album Red. “But it’s golden / Like daylight.” (“My, my love had been frozen / Deep blue, but you painted me golden,” Swift previously sang on reputation‘s “Dancing with Our Hands Tied,” which was also seemingly inspired by Alwyn.)

After a life-changing few years, Swift makes it clear with her new music that she’s in the best place she’s ever been — and found the true love she’s been writing about since she was a teen.

Concludes the star on a voice memo featured on the Target special editions of her album: “I want to be defined by the things that I love.”