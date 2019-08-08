Taylor Swift Says Upcoming Album Lover 'Feels Like a New Beginning' — and Teases 2 New Songs

Taylor Swift’s upcoming seventh studio album Lover might just be her favorite one yet.

The pop star, 29, graces the cover of Vogue’s September issue, in which she teases two never-before-heard tracks on her Reputation follow-up and gets candid about the inspiration behind the highly-anticipated Aug. 23 release.

“There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning,” Swift said. “This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory.”

RELATED: Everything We Know (So Far!) About Lover, Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Seventh Album

Swift has already released her first single “Me!,” the second single “You Need to Calm Down” and the most recent song “The Archer.”

And in her Vogue interview, the singer previews the Lover title track: “My heart’s been borrowed and yours has been blue/ All’s well that ends well to end up with you.”

Image zoom Inez and Vindooh

“This has one of my favorite bridges,” she told the outlet of the song, co-produced by Jack Antonoff. “I love a bridge, and I was really able to go to Bridge City.”

Vogue writer Abby Aguirre described “Lover” as “classic Swift,” noting its “romantic, haunting, waltzy, singer-songwritery nugget.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Explains Why She Didn’t Endorse Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential Election

Image zoom Inez and Vindooh

In addition, Swift previewed a track called “The Man”, a play on how she would be perceived by the public if she was a male.

“If I had made all the same choices, all the same mistakes, all the same accomplishments, how would it read?” Swift asked, before singing the lyrics: “I’d be a fearless leader. I’d be an alpha type. When everyone believes ya: What’s that like?,” according to Vogue.

RELATED: Charli XCX Clarifies Her Comments About ‘Waving to 5-Year-Olds’ During Taylor Swift’s Tour

Swift said it took a while to compile her thoughts and ideas for Lover, but when she started finally writing, she “couldn’t stop.” She also confirmed that the album will consist of 18 songs in total, the most tracks she’s had on any album.

Image zoom Inez and Vindooh

While many fans will have to wait a few more weeks until the album’s debut, a select group of Swifties were treated to a top-secret listening party in London, Nashville and Los Angeles recently. Swift has traditionally invited fans to her various homes ahead of an album’s release to preview her new music.

On Wednesday, MTV announced that Swift will be performing at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, which will broadcast live globally from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, Aug. 26. It’ll be the Swift’s first major televised performance following the release of her highly anticipated album Lover.