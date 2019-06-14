Everything We Know (So Far!) About Lover, Taylor Swift's Upcoming Seventh Album

It’s hard to calm down when Taylor Swift announces a new album.

The Grammy winner, 29, told fans all the need-to-know details about her seventh album, called Lover, on Instagram Live on Thursday. And at midnight, she released the record’s second single, “You Need to Calm Down.”

So far, fans have correctly put together many of the clues the pop star has been leaving leading up to the announcement.

When asked about her album title, Swift told The Independent, “I think you’ll hear it once and see it twice.”

Image zoom Taylor Swift's Lover album art

Indeed: First single “ME!” includes the lyric “Baby doll, when it comes to a lover, I promise that you’ll never find another like me.” Both the lyric video and music video feature the word “lover” in the same cursive font as the album cover.

In an argument scene at the beginning of the “ME!” music video, featured singer Brendon Urie of Panic! At the Disco tells Swift, “You need to calm down!” in French. It’s subtitled in English in the video.

“I’ve been so so so honored by your dedication to discovering Easter eggs and things like that,” Swift told fans on Instagram Live.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Lover comes out Aug. 23.

And there’s a reason why. Swift’s favorite number is 13, and the numbers of the release date, 8/23, add up to 13.

It has 18 songs.

“That’s more songs than I’ve had on an album before,” Swift said on Instagram Live.

Red, her fifth album, holds the second-highest tally at 16.

The “You Need to Calm Down” video comes out on Monday.

Swift — who launched the Lover era by dropping “ME!” and its video all at once on April 26 — will debut the video on Good Morning America.

“I wanted you to hear the song first and then see the video because the video is very worth the wait,” she said of “You Need to Calm Down” and its visuals. “There’s a lot going on in the video, and so I wanted that to be a separate discovery.”

It’s romantic, but it’s not always happy.

“I think the idea of something being romantic, it doesn’t have to be a happy song,” Swift said on Instagram Live. “I think you can find romance in loneliness or sadness or going through a conflict or dealing with things in your life. I think it just kind of looks at those things with a very romantic gaze.”

Image zoom Taylor Swift Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lover will make a political statement.

Swift has spent Pride Month advocating for the Equality Act, a bill that would amend the Civil Rights Act to protect sexual orientation and gender identity.

“I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made,” Swift told German outlet RTL.

The lyric video for “You Need to Calm Down” — which was released on President Trump’s birthday — shouts out the LGBTQ media group GLAAD and the Equality act and alludes to LGBTQ Pride parades, in addition to featuring the lyric “shade never made anybody less gay.”

“I’m going to do more to help,” Swift wrote in Elle in March. “We have a big race coming up next year.”

There will be four different deluxe versions at Target.

Each deluxe edition, marked by a different pastel sticker, will include varying content. Swift didn’t yet explain what the packages will include. “It’s a whole thing,” Swift said on Instagram. “I need a whole other live stream to explain to you what is in these, but I’m really excited about it.”

The deluxe editions will include audio recordings providing behind-the-scenes access to how Swift writes her songs and trace the development of two of the songs in the studio.

“Usually when I’m writing songs, I like to just record everything that’s happening,” Swift said on Instagram.

Image zoom Taylor Swift wearing Stella McCartney (in 2014)

The album release will include a collaboration with designer Stella McCartney.

Swift has been wearing the designer recently, and she’s already shared the album with her.

“She’s been a friend for a long time and also just a woman that I respect so much,” Swift said of the Lover-inspired fashion collab. “There’s so much whimsy and imagination and romance to the clothing that she designs.”

There are many more clues out there.

On the cover of Entertainment Weekly, Swift wore a denim jacket adorned with dozens of pins and buttons. EW said the magazine worked with Swift to choose pins that represented some career milestones, along with some hints about the upcoming project.

The singer told Capital FM that the video for “ME!” also features “dozens” of Easter eggs, including ones some fans can’t crack. And knowing Swift, the “You Need to Calm Down” video will have even more.