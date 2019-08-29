Todrick Hall Says Taylor Swift Loved John Travolta's Jade Jolie Mix-Up at the VMAs

Image zoom John Travolta, Jade Jolie MTV

The Video Music Awards on Monday were full of great moments, but perhaps no other moment went quite as viral as John Travolta momentarily trying to give Taylor Swift‘s “You Need to Calm Down” award to Jade Jolie on stage.

“He was so confident that it was her,” said “You Need to Calm Down” video co-executive producer Todrick Hall this week on Jerry O’Connell’s talk show, Jerry O.

“I loved it. Yeah, I saw it and we talked about it backstage, and Taylor thought it was hilarious,” Hall, 34, added.

“Jade Jolie has made quite the living performing in where she performs at Play Nightclub, and she is a fantastic drag queen. But everybody knows that she is like the Taylor Swift doppleganger. So I think that was like the highest compliment he could ever pay her. He was very confused.”

Jolie appears in the video for Swift’s pro-LGBTQ anthem, along with other queer icons like Dexter Mayfield, Hannah Hart, Laverne Cox, the Queer Eye Fab 5, fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race alums and many more.

At the VMAs on Monday night, Jolie dressed up as Swift for the special occasion, and headed to the stage along with several other members of the “You Need to Calm Down” video after it was announced for winning the video of the year award. The whole crew joined Travolta, who presented the award with Queen Latifah.

That’s when Travolta attempted to hand the iconic Moon Man trophy to Jolie in a now-viral moment.

Jolie seems to have found the incident as funny as Swift.

“😂😂🤷‍♀️❤️Almost got my first award tonight thanks to @johntravolta 😂😂😂😘😘😘,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a GIF of the moment.

Jolie also shared a video of the moment right after the win.

“So we are backstage, not really able to process — what did just happen?” Swift asks Jolie in the video. Jolie responds, “Umm, you won video of the year!”

“We, it’s a we, a collective,” Swift says back to her.

Jolie captioned the video, “‪Aaaahhh the most magical night EVER! So proud of my queen @taylorswift for snatching Videos for Good & Video Of The Year at the @vmas tonight👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. ‬”

In an interview with TMZ, Jolie went into more detail, and said that she felt like the moment happened in “slow motion.”

“Obviously Taylor is my goddamn goddess and queen … she’s like my Cersei Lannister,” Jolie told the outlet.

As for why Jolie thought Travolta made the mistake? “I think it’s just that I’m stunning, and I’m clearly Taylor,” she said.

The famous drag queen continued, “Taylor Swift literally said that every one of us deserves a Moon Man and an award, and it’s because of her. And she is f—— amazing. And I say this all the time: every single artist, they could do what Taylor’s doing. And Taylor don’t owe nobody nothing, mama. Because by bringing all this on, it’s harder for them.

Swift also shared her thoughts on the night in an Instagram post, writing, “Thank you to the fans who voted, our excellent cast, @todrick, @drewkirsch and everyone who worked so hard on the You Need to Calm Down video. @vmas Video of the Year 🤯 I MEAN JUST WOW GUYS YOU DID THAT HUH 🙏🙏🎉.”