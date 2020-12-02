Taylor Swift Shares 'Snippet' of 'Love Story' Re-Recording in Hilarious Ryan Reynolds Dating Ad

"Working hard to get the music to you soon!!" the singer assured her fans

Now, this is a 2020 "Love Story."

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift, who is currently in the process of re-recording her first five albums, gave fans a "sneak peek" of her newly recorded music thanks to a hilarious Ryan Reynolds Match commercial.

The video — featuring Reynolds as Satan and a woman named 2020 — gave fans a first listen to a new version of Swift's hit song "Love Story," which was originally featured on 2008's Fearless album.

"Okay so while my new re-records are NOT done, my friend @VancityReynolds asked me if he could use a snippet of one for a LOLsome commercial he wrote so...here’s a sneak peak [sic] of Love Story!" the singer, 30, tweeted. "Working hard to get the music to you soon!!"

The minute-and-a-half long ad follows Satan and 2020 as they realize they're the perfect "match made in hell," paying the perfect homage to this crazy year. The video also shows the new couple as they frolic around an eerily empty city — due to COVID-19 lockdowns — and pose in front of a literal dumpster fire.

The surprise "Love Story" excerpt comes one week after she appeared on Good Morning America to discuss her experience re-recording her music as well as her new film, folklore: the long pond studio sessions.

The artist said "Love Story" was actually one of "the most fun" to revisit.

"So far, of the ones I've recorded, I think it's been the most fun doing 'Love Story' because the older music, my voice was so teenaged and I sometimes, when I hear my older music and my older young teenage voice, it makes me feel like I'm a different singer now," she said on the morning show. "So it's been the most fun to re-record ones that I feel like I could actually possibly improve upon the song."

As of Nov. 1, Swift has been legally allowed to re-record her first five albums, which Scooter Braun gained ownership of last year following his $330 million deal with Big Machine Label Group. Most recently, Swift spoke out after Braun sold her masters to a company called Shamrock Holdings for $300 million.

"It's a shame to know that I will now be unable to help grow the future of these past works and it pains me very deeply to remain separated from the music I spent over a decade creating, but this is a sacrifice I will have to make to keep Scooter Braun out of my life," Swift wrote in a letter to the company, which she later shared on Twitter.

Swift also posted a note to fans about the news, reiterating that she had started re-recording her older music.

"It has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling," Swift said, promising "plenty of surprises in store" for fans.

Swift confirmed in August 2019 that she planned on re-recording her first five albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989 — once legally allowed to do so.

"It's something that I'm very excited about doing, because my contract says that starting November 2020, I can record albums one through five all over again. I'm very excited about it," she told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.