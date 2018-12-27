Taylor Swift’s Epic 'Look What You Made Me Do' Music Video Reaches 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Look what Taylor Swift just did.

After creating a social media frenzy with her record-breaking hit “Look What You Made Me Do” in 2017, the music video for Swift’s first solo track off Reputation has garnered one billion views on YouTube.

“I’m sorry, we can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh because the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video just hit 1 BILLION views!!! Anyone else rewatching the video today?” Taylor Nation wrote on Twitter of the 29-year-old Grammy winner’s hit single, which paid homage to all her former selves on Wednesday.

I'm sorry, we can't come to the phone right now. Why? Oh because the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video just hit 1 BILLION views!!! 🙀 Anyone else rewatching the video today?https://t.co/pb1qT8M0yw — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) December 26, 2018

Swift previously hit the billion mark three other times with her videos for “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and “Bad Blood.”

Less than 24 hours after releasing the Joseph Kahn-directed video during the MTV Video Music Awards, Swift beat Adele’s record for most single-day views on Vevo.

In the music video for the biting track off of her most recent album, Swift shows up as various versions of herself through the years — and in the last 30 seconds, the multiple Taylors say things to each other haters have accused her of throughout her career.

In one of the shots of Swift lying in the bathtub, a $1 bill lies next to her shoulder, likely referencing her sexual assault lawsuit against David Mueller, whom a jury found guilty of assault and battery against the star. There’s also a grave stone with the name Nils Sjoberg in the graveyard scene, which is a reference to the pen name Swift used for “This Is What You Came For,” her song with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris.

Her backup dancers in another scene who wait on her hand and foot are also all wearing cut-off shirts with the words “I ❤ TS” on them, a clear jab at those who made fun of her ex Tom Hiddleston for wearing a similar tank while they were dating.

In another battle, Swift really gets into character when a Taylor from the Fearless era gets into a screaming fight with a Taylor from the Red era. “Get out of my house!” shrieks the Fearless Taylor.

The video ends with the 2009 VMAs-Taylor repeating what Swift said in an Instagram caption she posted when hitting back at Kardashian West, who leaked a phone call between Swift and West last summer: “I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.”

“Oh shut up!” the 14 other Taylors scream in unison.

In behind-the-scenes footage shared exclusively with PEOPLE from the video, Swift described meeting the extras who play her as “the trippiest thing” ever.

“Seeing all of them together is the weirdest feeling, but it’s awesome,” Swift said, while introducing herself to all the other Taylors. “It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s the phase I went through when I was 16 but a girl is wearing it who looks just like me.’”

“We’re having a great time. We’re all just chatting about life. That’s gotta look weird,” adds Swift.