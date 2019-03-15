Taylor Swift 'Likes' Tweet Calling Kanye West's 'Famous' Music Video 'Straight Revenge Porn'

Image zoom Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is backing a fan who believes Kanye West‘s shocking “Famous” music video was “straight up revenge porn.”

Earlier this week, the Grammy winner, 29, hit “like” on an Instagram account that re-posted a tweet slamming the rapper’s infamous video that included nude sculptures of himself, Swift, his wife Kim Kardashian West, George W. Bush, Donald Trump, Anna Wintour, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Ray J, ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, Caitlyn Jenner and Bill Cosby.

“The famous music video was straight up revenge porn. not to mention putting abuse victims next to their abusers and celebrating sexual assaulters. it was disgusting and he doesn’t get enough crap for it,” read the tweet included in the Instagram post that Swift “liked,” which was captured by another fan account.

The fan who re-posted the tweet on Instagram also took aim at critics who claim Swift uses her craft to take down her exes.

“It’s so weird to see how Kanye got away with putting realistic depictions of naked celebrities in his video. I was reading comments the other day and people said they didn’t like Taylor because she ‘uses songs to humiliate her ex boyfriends,’ we know that’s not true but isn’t it strange that they don’t apply that same logic to a man putting a naked woman in his music video that’s been viewed millions of times because he just doesn’t like her,” wrote the fan.

Though West, 41, told Vanity Fair after the video’s release his inclusion of the nude sculptures was “not in support or anti any of [the people in the video]” and was a “comment on fame,” many of the celebrities he included have had fraught relationships with him.

In a piece Swift wrote for the cover of Elle this month, the singer opened up about feeling “lower than I’ve ever felt in my life” after facing bullying online following Kardashian West’s release of an edited phone call between Swift and West.

Swift — who first said five months prior West never ran the lyric “I made that bitch famous” by her — wasn’t heard discussing that line in the phone call with the rapper. After Kardashian West leaked the call, Swift hit back on Instagram, reiterating that West, 41, had never told her he was going to call her “that bitch” in the song.

“The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life, but I can’t tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans,” Swift wrote in Elle. “It’s the Stadium Tour equivalent of responding to a troll’s hateful Instagram comment with ‘lol.’”

Following the 2016 drama, the Grammy winner embraced the snake during her Reputation era, using snake imagery on her tour sets and merchandise.

“It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us,” Swift continued, “but maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it.”