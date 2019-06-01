Taylor Swift Writes Powerful Letter to Her Senator in Support of Pro-LGBTQ Equality Act

Image zoom Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift is using her voice to take a stand for LGBTQ rights.

Shortly before Pride Month officially began on Saturday, the 29-year-old pop star shared a copy of a letter she had written to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican, urging him to support the Equality Act, which would prevent discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Although the legislation was passed by the House last month, many Republicans have spoken out against it.

“While we have so much to celebrate, we also have a great distance to go before everyone in this country is truly treated equally,” Swift told fans, urging them to join her in writing to their own state senators.

“Our country’s lack of protection for its own citizens ensures that LGBTQ people must live in fear that their lives could be turned upside down by an employer or landlord who is homophobic or transphobic. The fact that, legally, some people are completely at the mercy of the hatred and bigotry of others is disgusting and unacceptable,” she added. “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.”

In her letter, Swift began by commending Alexander on co-sponsoring a resolution honoring the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to note, before urging the politician to continue his support “of basic human rights” with the Equality Act.

“I know there are those who say this disrupts their religious freedom, but there are hundreds of Tennessee faith leaders who have recently (and very vocally) disagreed and spoken out to defend the LGBTQ community,” she wrote.

Swift went on to point out that should Tennessee not support the Equality Act, there could be a devastating financial impact on the state.

“I’m sure you saw where Amazon, and almost a dozen other major companies, said they feel the proposed anti-LGBTQ ‘slate of Hate’ in Tennessee would negatively affect their ability to do business in Tennessee. Amazon alone is 5,000 potential Tennessee jobs put at risk,” she wrote, noting that dozens of major corporations had signed an open letter opposing anti-LGBTQ legislation.

“I personally reject the President’s stance that his administration, ‘Supports equal treatment of all,’ but that the Equality Act, ‘in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights,’ ” Swift added. “That statement implies that there is something morally wrong with being anything other than heterosexual and cisgender, which is an incredibly harmful message to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, nonbinary or transgender parents, sons or daughters.”

In conclusion, the singer urged the lawmaker to “please, please think about the lives you could change for the better if you were to vote to support the Equality Act in the Senate and prohibit this harsh and unfair discrimination. I, for one, would be immensely grateful.”

Alongside her powerful note, Swift also shared a link to a petition urging Senators across the country to support the legislation

As of Saturday morning, the petition was just several thousand signatures away from reaching its goal of 50,000 signatures.

Swift’s actions quickly won the pop star the support of GLAAD, who also shared that she had made a “generous donation to support our work and accelerate acceptance for LGBTQ people.”

“Taylor Swift continues to use her platform to speak out against discrimination and create a world where everyone can live the life they love,” GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “In today’s divisive political and cultural climate, we need more allies like Taylor, who send positive and uplifting messages to LGBTQ people everywhere.”

Swift first broke her silence on politics last October, when she publicly endorsed two Democratic candidates running in the Tennessee midterm elections.

“I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country,” Swift shared at the time. “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.”

She also revealed in a recent interview with German outlet DPA that her highly anticipated upcoming seventh studio album will include music with a political message.

“I definitely think there are political undertones in the new music I made,” Swift said, according to translations as reported by multiple outlets. “I’m not planning to stop encouraging young people to vote and to try to get them to talk about what’s going on in our country. I think that’s one of the most important things I could do.”