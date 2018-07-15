Taylor Swift Is Stranded on Stage When Equipment Malfunctions — But She Handles It Like a Pro

Taylor Swift turned a technical failure into a special off-the-cuff moment with fans.

The 28-year-old singer played a second show to her hometown crowd in Philadelphia (she’s from nearby Reading, Pennsylvania) on Saturday night as part of her Reputation Stadium Tour. However, a set piece meant to carry Swift to another stage malfunctioned during her hit “Delicate,” leaving her stuck on the wrong side of Lincoln Financial Field.

“I’m pretty sure I’m stuck up here,” she told the crowd at one point during the song. “It’s a nice view, though.”

After the song, Swift attempted to explain what happened.

“What you just saw was me going straight up and down in this sparkly basket,” she said. “It’s supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium.”

So in the middle of #Delicate, #TaylorSwift noticed that she was kind of stuck in mid air… @taylorswift13 #ReputationTour pic.twitter.com/Nym50Wy7Vp — Lisa Marie Latino (@LisaMarieLatino) July 15, 2018

📹 | Taylor chatting to the crowd about how she’s going to eventually get to one of the bstages #repTourPhilly (via @holly_caitlin) pic.twitter.com/894aIA84WM — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) July 15, 2018

The Grammy winner contemplated what to do, at one point suggesting she could just walk across the arena.

Although Swift had an earpiece in, the only way she could communicate back to her team was to speak into her mic, letting the crowd in on every part of the unexpected moment.

“I have another flying thing across there, that works apparently. OR. Wait. So there’s people talking in my ear,” she said. “This is so boring for you, I’m sorry.”

Since it looked like no progress was being made, Swift took it upon herself to start singing some songs a cappella. She started off with “Our Song,” getting plenty of help from the audience.

Swift continued to improvise, breaking into “Wildest Dreams” sans backup music.

TFW you get stuck on stage with no instructions and casually break out into “Our Song” a capella 😭💕 #repTourPhilly #reptourphiladelphia @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/RnP3mXqPw7 — Alexandra D'Aluisio (@allydaluisio) July 15, 2018

In addition to those unplanned sing-alongs, Philadelphia fans got another special treat: Swift’s band members sported Eagles jerseys throughout the show in honor of the Super Bowl champions.

Swift expressed her excitement about returning to her home state on Instagram this week, sharing a photo holding of herself holding scrapbook featuring a picture of herself as a young girl.

“Take me home 💗,” she captioned the snap, with the location tagged as Reading.

She also shared a picture showing her sitting on the floor of what appears to be her childhood bedroom.

The star wrote, “Take pictures in your mind of your childhood room…”

Swift isn’t the only pop superstar who handles technical malfunctions during concerts like a pro. During a recent gig in Warsaw, Poland, Beyoncé had to climb down a ladder after a risen stage didn’t work properly. After a few minutes — and Beyoncé doing a little dance and blowing kisses to the audience — she successfully descended from the stage.