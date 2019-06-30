Taylor Swift's Rep Says Singer Learned of Scooter Braun's Purchase from News When She Woke Up

Image zoom Leon Bennett/FilmMagic; John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift‘s rep is doubling down on claims regarding how the singer found out about Scooter Braun’s $300 million purchase of her music catalog.

A source close to the deal tells PEOPLE Swift, 29, was given a courtesy note on Saturday by Big Machine Label Group from founder Scott Borchetta. According to TMZ, Taylor’s father, Scott, is on the board of directors of Big Machine Label Group and “has known about the deal for at least a week.”

However, a spokesperson for the Grammy-winning artist refutes TMZ’s claim telling PEOPLE, “Scott Swift is not on the board of directors and has never been. On June 25, there was a shareholder phone call that Scott Swift did not participate in due to a very strict NDA that bound all shareholders and prohibited any discussion at all without risk of severe penalty.”

The spokesperson adds, “Her dad did not join that call because he did not want to be required to withhold any information from his own daughter. Taylor found out from the news articles when she woke up before seeing any text from Scott Borchetta and he did not call her in advance.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Swift herself made mention of how she found out about Braun’s purchase in a Tumblr post slamming the music manager.

“Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she wrote.

A rep for Big Machine and a rep for Braun declined to comment.

On Sunday, Swift did not hold back her disdain for “manipulative” Braun, who manages stars Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber, after his Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group from Borchetta, who worked with Swift from 2006 until she left Big Machine for Universal Music Group late last year.

Swift, whose new album Lover hits shelves Aug. 23, said learning that it was Braun who had ultimately purchased her masters from Borchetta was her “worst nightmare.”

“Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” she wrote. “This is my worst case scenario.”

Swift added of Borchetta, “This is what happens when you sign a deal at 15 to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value,’ he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.”