Watch Taylor Swift Laugh Off Stage Mishap During Viral Diving Moment at Tampa Eras Tour Stop

Taylor Swift might be "Fearless," but she's not diving head first into the stage unless it's safe.

During her April 13 concert in Tampa, Florida, fans captured video of Swift preparing for her viral stage dive before transitioning into the Midnights section of the set. But things didn't go entirely as planned, and the stage seemingly didn't open in time for her cue.

The "Lavender Haze" musician laughed off the mishap as she looked for the opening in the stage before eventually completing the dive.

Attendees at the first Eras Tour show in Glendale, Arizona last month were surprised upon seeing Swift, 33, dive into the stage between the set's surprise songs and Midnights section.

In clips from the inaugural concert, she dives into a rectangular hole on stage before screen graphics show her swimming underwater toward the main stage.

The sequence ends with Swift disappearing underwater as a huge wave splashes over the large screen, sending ripples throughout the stage. Once the wave dissipates, she magically appears in a new outfit on the screen, climbing her way up a ladder to the clouds.

Ahead of her Tampa shows at the Raymond James Stadium, which continue on Friday and Saturday this week, the Grammy winner gave a large donation to a local food bank that'll feed over 125,000 people in the area.

On Thursday, the organization Feeding Tampa Bay praised Swift for the kind move in an Instagram post, writing, "Thank you @taylorswift for being a HERO and supporting Feeding Tampa Bay's mission to end hunger by 2025!"

"Your generosity will place over 125,000 meals on tables!" continued the charity, which "focuses on providing food to about 1 million food insecure families in the 10-county area of West Central Florida," according to its website.

Elsewhere during the sold-out concert, the newly single star welcomed the crowd, saying, "We have a lot to catch up on."

Late last month, food banks in Arizona and Nevada revealed they had received their own donations from Swift.

"It's not every day that you get a call from someone who works for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real," Terri Shoemaker, vice president of external relations at the organization, told local outlet AZ Central.

Shoemaker added that she was told Swift plans to continue making a difference as she travels the country for her sold-out shows.

Three Square, a food bank that works to reach struggling families at risk of hunger in Nevada — where Swift performed multiple shows in March — also revealed the Grammy winner had made a donation.

"We don't know about you, but we're feeling grateful on this day, March 22!" Three Square wrote on their Instagram account. "@TaylorSwift has made a generous gift to Three Square, allowing us to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger. Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community."