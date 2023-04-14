Watch Taylor Swift Laugh Off Stage Mishap During Viral Diving Moment at Tampa Eras Tour Stop

In videos captured by fans at her Thursday concert, Swift is seen chuckling and searching for an opening in the stage before eventually completing her dive

By
Published on April 14, 2023 01:09 PM
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Taylor Swift. Photo: Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty

Taylor Swift might be "Fearless," but she's not diving head first into the stage unless it's safe.

During her April 13 concert in Tampa, Florida, fans captured video of Swift preparing for her viral stage dive before transitioning into the Midnights section of the set. But things didn't go entirely as planned, and the stage seemingly didn't open in time for her cue.

The "Lavender Haze" musician laughed off the mishap as she looked for the opening in the stage before eventually completing the dive.

Attendees at the first Eras Tour show in Glendale, Arizona last month were surprised upon seeing Swift, 33, dive into the stage between the set's surprise songs and Midnights section.

In clips from the inaugural concert, she dives into a rectangular hole on stage before screen graphics show her swimming underwater toward the main stage.

The sequence ends with Swift disappearing underwater as a huge wave splashes over the large screen, sending ripples throughout the stage. Once the wave dissipates, she magically appears in a new outfit on the screen, climbing her way up a ladder to the clouds.

Ahead of her Tampa shows at the Raymond James Stadium, which continue on Friday and Saturday this week, the Grammy winner gave a large donation to a local food bank that'll feed over 125,000 people in the area.

On Thursday, the organization Feeding Tampa Bay praised Swift for the kind move in an Instagram post, writing, "Thank you @taylorswift for being a HERO and supporting Feeding Tampa Bay's mission to end hunger by 2025!"

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift. Octavio Jones/Getty

"Your generosity will place over 125,000 meals on tables!" continued the charity, which "focuses on providing food to about 1 million food insecure families in the 10-county area of West Central Florida," according to its website.

Elsewhere during the sold-out concert, the newly single star welcomed the crowd, saying, "We have a lot to catch up on."

Late last month, food banks in Arizona and Nevada revealed they had received their own donations from Swift.

"It's not every day that you get a call from someone who works for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real," Terri Shoemaker, vice president of external relations at the organization, told local outlet AZ Central.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Taylor Swift. Octavio Jones/TAS23/Getty

Shoemaker added that she was told Swift plans to continue making a difference as she travels the country for her sold-out shows.

Three Square, a food bank that works to reach struggling families at risk of hunger in Nevada — where Swift performed multiple shows in March — also revealed the Grammy winner had made a donation.

"We don't know about you, but we're feeling grateful on this day, March 22!" Three Square wrote on their Instagram account. "@TaylorSwift has made a generous gift to Three Square, allowing us to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger. Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community."

Related Articles
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Taylor Swift Provides Over 125,000 Meals to Florida Food Bank with Donation Before Eras Tour Stop
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Surprises Local Food Banks with 'Generous' Donations amid Hit Tour: 'Feeling Grateful'
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at AT&T Stadium on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.
Taylor Swift Hilariously Embraces Minor Wardrobe Malfunction at Tampa Eras Show: 'I End Up in Crisis'
Taylor Swift's stage dive during her concert
Taylor Swift Surprises Concertgoers by Diving from Stage During Eras Tour: 'Queen of Swimming'
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Tampa Superintendent Uses Taylor Swift Songs to Warn Students Not to Skip School for Concert
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Taylor Swift Returns to the Stage in Tampa After Joe Alwyn Breakup News
Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Joe Alwyn attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards
Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's 'Differences' That Led to Their Breakup: Sources (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp75DT3rs57/. Laura Dern/Instagram
All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Honoree Taylor Swift accepts the iHeartRadio Innovator Award onstage during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Taylor Swift Praises 'Dumb Ideas' as She Accepts Innovator Award at 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly single singer Taylor Swift is in good spirits while out to dinner at Via Carota with Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley in the Big Apple. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 10 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Taylor Swift Spotted Out and About for the First Time Since News of Joe Alwyn Breakup
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift arrives at the The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles City.
Taylor Swift Gifts Her Hat to Selena Gomez's Sister Gracie Mid-Concert — See the Sweet Moment
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Releases 4 New Songs as Eras Tour Kicks Off Friday
all the songs Taylor Swift has written about Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Are 'Great Together' amid Tour: He's 'Super Supportive of Her Career'
jj watt taylor swift the eras tour
 J.J. Watt Shares His 'Respect' for Taylor Swift After Arizona Concert: 'She Crushed It'
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Kicks Off Eras Tour with Career-Spanning 44-Song Setlist
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (L-R) Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp)
Kelsea Ballerini Stops Concert to Ask Fans If a Taylor Swift Song Made the Eras Tour Setlist