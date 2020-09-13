"The Last Great American Dynasty" tells the story of Rebekah Harkness, a socialite who used to own Taylor Swift's Rhode Island estate

Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds in Epic Chat with Taylor Swift About a 'Last Great American Dynasty' Film

Taylor Swift's fans have a genius idea — and the singer is on board!

Last week, Twitter user @TSLifestyle13 suggested that one of Swift's hit songs, "The Last Great American Dynasty," from her latest album folklore should be made into a film.

"The Last a Great American Dynasty would make an incredible movie," the tweet read about the song, which tells the story of Rebekah Harkness, the socialite who once owned Swift's Watch Hill, Rhode Island, home known as Holiday House.

"The story is timeless yet unique, the music would be exquisite, and it already has the perfect title," the fan continued, before adding, "as for the cast: Blake Lively (Rebekah), Ryan Reynolds (Bill), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (neighbor)."

Modern Family alum Ferguson, 44, was the first to express his approval at the idea, writing back, "Ok I’m avail for this."

"But Bill’s heart... ?" Reynolds, 43, said in response.

Swift also seemed down for the fan's idea, tweeting, "not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen but... I LOVE THIS."

Lively, 30, jumped in on the conversation, writing, "I painted Ryan key lime green ...I can’t wait til he wakes up."

In years past, both Lively and Reynolds have been guests at the Holiday House for Swift's annual Fourth of July parties.

Shortly after the July 24 release of folklore, a source with knowledge of the situation previously told PEOPLE that the song "Betty" was named in part for Lively and Reynolds' third daughter, who was born Oct. 4, 2019. Reps for Lively and Reynolds did not return a request for comment at the time.

Swift later confirmed this on Twitter in August, writing, "I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids... and I hope you like it!"

Reynolds and Lively's eldest two daughters, James, 5½, and Inez, 3½, are also mentioned in the song.

Lively previously praised Swift and her folklore album. "Can we all please crawl inside that piano with you and live in this album.." the actress wrote on Instagram Story, making a nod to the "Cardigan" music video. "Like you, Folklore is full of heart, soul, humor, passion, intelligence, wit, whimsy, reality, imagination, strength, vulnerability, and above all things: Love," the mother of three said.

Lively and Reynolds, who wed in 2012, have been close friends with Swift since 2015. The pair's daughter James previously made a voiceover cameo in Swift's song "Gorgeous" in 2017.