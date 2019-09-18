Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Drank Tea and Talked About Their Zodiac Signs After Reconciliation

Taylor Swift is opening up about her renewed friendship with Katy Perry.

After a years-long rocky relationship, the two pop stars publicly ended their feud when they costarred in Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down” music video in June, wearing matching burger and French fry costumes.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Swift, 29, said that she and Perry, 34, had a “really, really long talk” while they were reconnecting, where they discussed their astrological signs over a cup of tea.

“Katy and I were talking about our signs … Of course we were,” Swift said with a laugh. “We were talking about our signs because we had this really, really long talk when we were reconnecting and stuff. And I remember in the long talk, she was like, ‘If we had one glass of white wine right now, we’d both be crying.’ Because we were drinking tea.”

Taylor Swift; Katy Perry

“We’ve had some really good conversations,” Swift continued. “We were talking about how we’ve had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other. She’s like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.’”

“And I was like, ‘Well, I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.’ So it’s completely different ways of processing pain, confusion, misconception,” she added. “And oftentimes I’ve had this delay in feeling something that hurts me and then saying that it hurts me. Do you know what I mean?”

Swift compared the attributes of her astrological sign — Sagittarius — to her reaction after Kanye West interrupted her acceptance speech onstage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

“I can understand how people in my life would have been like, ‘Whoa, I didn’t know that was how you felt.’ Because it takes me a second,” the musician said. “If you watch the video of the 2009 VMAs, I literally freeze. I literally stand there. And that is how I handle any discomfort, any pain. I stand there, I freeze. And then five minutes later, I know how I feel.”

Image zoom Kanye West and Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Swift also told Rolling Stone that she’s recently started feeling less pressure to compete with her fellow pop stars, including Perry.

“It’s almost like I feel more clear about the fact that my job is to be an entertainer,” she explained. “It’s not like this massive thing that sometimes my brain makes it into, and sometimes the media makes it into, where we’re all on this battlefield and everyone’s gonna die except one person, who wins.”

She continued: “It’s like, ‘No, do you know what? Katy is going to be legendary. [Lady] Gaga is going to be legendary. Beyoncé is going to be legendary. Rihanna is going to be legendary. Because the work that they made completely overshadows the myopia of this 24-hour news cycle of clickbait. And somehow I realized that on tour, as I was looking at people’s faces. We’re just entertaining people, and it’s supposed to be fun.”

Taylor Swift for Rolling Stone

During Wednesday’s episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Perry explained that the pair’s years-long feud was “just a misunderstanding,” but they decided to finally put it to rest in order to set an example for their younger fans.

Taylor Swift for Rolling Stone

“It was actually just a misunderstanding but we have such big groups of people that like to follow us, and so they kind of started turning against each other a little bit too,” the “Never Really Over” singer explained.

Perry continued: “It was really unfortunate, but we made amends and I’m all about redemption and forgiveness and for setting an example for those younger people that it can be cool to ask for forgiveness and confront someone that you may have an issue with or a problem with and talk it out.”