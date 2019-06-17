Taylor Swift Felt 'So Much Lighter' About Her Life Once She and Katy Perry Reconciled

There’s no more “Bad Blood” between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

Following the release of her music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” in which Perry, 34, makes a cameo, Swift, 29, updated fans about their reconciliation after having a complicated relationship for years that seemingly inspired their songs “Bad Blood” and “Swish Swish.”

“[Katy] and I have really been on good terms for a while,” Swift told the U.K.’s Capital Breakfast radio show about putting an end to their feud last year.

“She sent me a really nice note and an olive branch — like an actual olive branch — to my tour when it started, the Reputation Stadium Tour, a while ago,” Swift said, adding, “From that point on, we’ve been on good terms.”

The pop star, who recently revealed the name of her upcoming album Lover, recalled how she and Perry made peace, something Perry made a reference to when she shared a photo of a plate of chocolate chip cookies with the words “Peace at last” written in red icing above the treats.

“We saw each other at a party and walked up to each other and hugged it out and talked about things. Then saw each other again and hung out at another party,” Swift shared. “It was just like something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us.”

The singer also revealed that she and Perry have been on good terms for a while but wanted to make sure they were “solid” before announcing their reconciliation to fans.

“You know, she and I have been fine for a while and really on good terms but we didn’t know if we were ever gonna really tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made the public aware,” Swift said.

Image zoom Katy Perry and Taylor Swift in 2010 Kevin Mazur/ Getty

On Monday, Perry shared photos from her time on set of Swift’s latest music video, making a reference to their friendship. “This meal is BEEF-free,” the star captioned photos of herself dressed in the burger dress she sported at this year’s Met Gala and Swift in a french fries costume.

Perry previously revealed that she’d be “open” to working with the “ME!” singer while speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.