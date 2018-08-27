Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are still besties.

Following rampant rumors that the pair had fallen out, Kloss, 26, attended Swift’s concert on Saturday as the Reputation Tour passed through Nashville. What’s more — she posted a sweet selfie with the 28-year-old pop star on Instagram to prove it.

“No one puts on a show like @taylorswift … Nashville was out of this world, I am SO proud of you,” Kloss captioned the photo. She also added the hashtag #ReputationTour along with the microphone, twinkling stars and black heart emojis.

The newly engaged model was also seen by fans that night recording Swift with her phone from the VIP section and dancing to “Blank Space.”

We love a supportive queen filming blank space #repTourNashville pic.twitter.com/WrBeMr02NJ — Kaitlyn / Detroit (@d0dgedabullet) August 26, 2018

Rumors of an alleged feud have swirled ever since Swift left Kloss’s name off her “Junior Jewels” T-shirt — which was filled with all of the singer’s pals including Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran — in one of the scenes of her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Months later, in January, Kloss sent fans into a tizzy after she posted a video of herself dribbling a basketball during a shoot for Love magazine, which she initially captioned, “Swish Swish.” But after fans accused her of shading Swift by referencing Katy Perry’s rumored diss track about the singer, Kloss quietly changed the caption to read “Nothing but net.”

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift. Karlie Kloss/Instagram

Kloss — who first met Swift in 2013 at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — tried to put feud rumors to rest by wishing Swift a happy birthday on Instagram in December of last year.

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift. Raymond Hall/GC Images

And in a March 2018 interview with The New York Times about Kode with Klossy, an intensive coding boot camp and scholarship program for young women interested in science and math, the supermodel revealed her friendship with Swift was still going strong.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Kloss told the newspaper, adding she talks to Swift frequently.