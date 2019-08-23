Kanye sat down for an interview with Jay Leno on The Tonight Show.

Leno didn’t shy away from asking about the incident, which had happened the night before. West said, “It’s been extremely difficult. I just — just dealing with the fact that I hurt someone, or took anything away from a talented artist, or from anyone, because I only wanted to help people. You know, my entire life, I’ve only wanted to give and do something that I felt was right, and I immediately knew in this situation that it was wrong and it wasn’t a spectacle. It’s actually someone’s emotions that I stepped on and it was rude, period. I’d like to be able to apologize to her in person.”

Leno asked West, “When did you know you were wrong? Afterwards? When you were doing it?”

West replied, “As soon as I gave the mic back to her and then she didn’t keep going.”

Leno framed his next question about West’s mom, Donda West, who passed away two years prior to the incident. He asked, “What do you think she would’ve said about this? Would she be disappointed in this? Would she give you a lecture?”

A visibly upset West replied, “Yeah, you know, obviously I deal with hurt. So many celebrities, they never take the time off and I’ve never taken the time off … And I’m just ashamed that my hurt caused someone else’s hurt. My dream of what an award show was supposed to be caused … And I don’t try to justify it because I was just in the wrong. That’s period. But I need to, after this, take some time off and analyze how I’m gonna make it through the rest of this life, how I’m gonna improve.”