Taylor Swift joined Este, Danielle and Alana Haim to sing a mashup of the foursome's remixed track "Gasoline" and her own song "Love Story"

Taylor Swift Joins Haim Onstage in London for Surprise Mashup: 'Would You Sing with Us?'

Haim and Taylor Swift gave fans an epic surprise Thursday night when they reunited on stage for a special mashup.

While performing at the O2 Arena in London as part of their One More Haim Tour, the trio of sisters pulled up their friend to surprise fans, Rolling Stone reported.

The "All Too Well" singer, 32, joined Este, Danielle and Alana Haim to sing a mashup of the foursome's remixed track "Gasoline" and Swift's "Love Story."

"I heard that my girls were playing in London at the O2 and I thought, 'I'm gonna have to see that.' And it looks like there's about 20,000 other people that also thought that," Swift said as she took the stage. "We had a thought, that if we were to do some sort of mashup, we could possibly maybe get you to sing the loudest that you have sung all night."

"Would you be up for it? Would you sing with us?" she continued.

Swift then began performing her popular track before the sisters joined in singing lines from "Gasoline."

The "Shake it Off" singer shared her surprise collaboration with fans far and wide by posting a video to TikTok Tuesday captioned "Hitting copypaste on your friends' looks like @haimtheband."

In the footage, Este, Danielle and Alana are seen wearing their custom Louis Vuitton tour outfits of black bra tops paired with black leather pants.

Swift also wore the same pants for the performance, only with a slight difference in her top choice.

Swift's friendship with the sisters dates back years including, but not limited to, the band joining the singer for her 1989 World Tour in 2015.

Haim also made a cameo on Swift's album Evermore, which was released in December 2020, on the murder-mystery track "No Body, No Crime."

"Gasoline," the track the four women sang Thursday, was released as a remix of the song of the same name from Haim's June 2020 album Women in Music Pt. III.

The remix, which featured Swift, was released in February 2021.

In December, Swift rung in her 32nd birthday alongside the sisters and even shared celebrations with Alana who turned 30 just a few days later.

"*don't say it, don't say it OKAY I'm saying it:* I'M FEELIN 32," Swift captioned a photo of herself and Alana dancing at their party. "And Alana is feeling 30."

She added, "Don't worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much."