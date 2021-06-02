Taylor Swift Joins Star-Studded Cast of David O. Russell’s New Untitled Film

This will be the first one-screen credit for Taylor Swift since 2019, when she starred in the live-action musical adaptation of Cats.

Taylor Swift is adding another acting role to her resume!

The Grammy-winner will appear in American Hustle director David O. Russell's upcoming film, Entertainment Weekly confirmed.

No details have been shared about the film, although photos snapped from the set in the past suggest a Great Depression-era movie.

This will be the first one-screen credit for Swift since 2019, when she starred in the live-action musical adaptation of Cats.

The folklore singer, 31, first starred in the 2010 movie Valentine's Day followed by a voice-over role in The Lorax and a role in The Giver.

The pop superstar's latest accomplishment follows the news that Swift broke the all-time U.S. record for largest vinyl album sales in a single week, with her ninth studio album, evermore, selling over 40,000 copies in just three days.

