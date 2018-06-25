Adele and J.K. Rowling Join Taylor Swift Backstage at Her London Show: 'I'm So Grateful'

Taylor Swift‘s London show was especially magical this weekend with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling and singer-songwriter Adele joining the Reputation artist backstage at Wembley Stadium.

“I’m so grateful for these women, for the words they’ve written and the worlds they’ve created through their art,” Swift, 28, captioned a photo of the mini-Polaroids they snapped. “So stoked to have you at the show in London @adele and JK <3. Always.”

There is a chance we may see more of these writing wizards together. Rowling, 52, lives in London, while 30-year-old Adele is back in London working on songs for her next album, The Sun reports. The British singer-songwriter had spent much of her time in Los Angeles as of late, even catching Swift’s Rose Bowl show in May.

If there are more reunions in the future, Twitter might just lose its mind. Social media users went crazy for the old-style selfies, praising the women for their collective power.

“Holy trinity: Taylor Swift, Adele and JK Rowling,” one user wrote.

Swift’s post also reignited the longstanding question: Which Hogwarts House does Taylor Swift belong to?

A 2015 Buzzfeed quiz pointed to Hufflepuff, but her most recent collection — Reputation — convinced many fans that Slytherin is a better fit.

“Well @jk_rowling, now we know what house @taylorswift13 belongs too…And the Sorting Hat says: ‘Slytherin!'” one user wrote on Twitter beneath a photo of Swift with a snake ring on her finger.

Swift’s Saturday show also featured Robbie Williams, who performed the 1997-hit “Angels” alongside Swift.

“What an honour to sing with you tonight @taylorswift13,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “I’ve got a proper crush.”

The Reputation World Tour heads back to the United States for its next stop June 30 in Louisville, Kentucky.