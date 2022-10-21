Not only has Taylor Swift written sweet songs about boyfriend Joe Alwyn, but she's written a handful of songs with him as well.

Over the past few years, the English actor has collaborated with Swift on several tracks from her recent albums under the alias William Bowery.

Swift and Alwyn first wrote music together for the singer's 2020 album Folklore but didn't confirm it until months later when Swift released her Disney+ film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

During a conversation with Zane Lowe, Swift explained how their musical collaboration came to be, saying it was a "surprise" that the couple started writing music together, then adding, "but in a way, it wasn't, because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes."

From the meaning behind the pseudonym to which songs Alwyn has penned with Swift, keep reading for all things to know about William Bowery.

Where did the name William Bowery come from?

After much speculation from fans, Swift confirmed that William Bowery was indeed Alwyn in a conversation about the song "Exile" during her Disney+ film Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

"There's been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity, 'cause it's not a real person," she said. "William Bowery is Joe, as we know."

Though Swift hasn't confirmed the meaning behind the name, fans have theorized that William stands for Alwyn's grandfather, William Alwyn, who was a composer, and Bowery represents the Bowery Hotel where the couple was seen when they first started dating.

Which songs did William Bowery write?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in 2019. GOR/GC Images

William Bowery's name appears in the writing credits for a number of Swift's songs, including "Exile" and "Betty" on Folklore as well as "Champagne Problems," "Coney Island" and "Evermore" on Evermore. Recently, Swift confirmed that William Bowery was also a collaborator on her recent Midnights album.

During her Disney+ film, Swift recounted how Alwyn wrote the "entire piano part" for "Exile," recalling, "He was just singing it, the way that the whole first verse is ... I was entranced and asked if we could keep writing that one."

"All I have to do is dream up some lyrics and come up with some gut-wrenching, heart-shattering story to write with him," Swift later told Lowe during their interview.

What awards has William Bowery won?

Taylor Swift. Kevin Mazur/Getty

As a result of his musical collaborations with Swift, Alwyn has actually won some big music awards. Most notably, he won his first Grammy when Swift's Folklore took home album of the year in 2021.

Swift made sure to give her musical and real-life partner a sweet shoutout during her acceptance speech saying, "Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."