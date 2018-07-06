She’s been traveling around the world for her massive Reputation Stadium Tour, but Taylor Swift fit in a much-deserved vacation with boyfriend Joe Alwyn over the Fourth of July holiday.

The couple — who dated secretly for months before their relationship became public last May — were photographed frolicking in the ocean together while on vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Swift wore a striped, retro-inspired two piece swimsuit for the outing and was seen cuddling up to her boyfriend in the water as they snorkeled and soaked up the sun.

“They were lovey-dovey,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Though both the Grammy winner, 28, and her British actor beau, 27, have remained mum on the relationship, the singer gave fans a peek at their private romance on her album reputation.

Most of reputation‘s love songs — including “Gorgeous” and “Call It What You Want” appear to be inspired by Alwyn — and her latest single “Delicate” and the sexy song “Dress” also shed light on the start of their low-key relationship.

“Flashback to when you met me / Your buzz cut / And my hair bleached,” sings Swift on “Dress,” possibly referencing the haircut Alwyn sported while filming Billy Lynn’s Halftime Walk. The superstar had her hair bleached for a few months in the spring of 2016, and both stars attended the Met Gala that May.

Alwyn and his family have been spotted at several shows in the States and in the U.K. since Swift kicked off her hit tour in May.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”