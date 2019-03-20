Why Taylor Swift Has Found the One in Joe Alwyn — Their Relationship Is 'Easy and Strong': Source

It’s a love story!

Taylor Swift has found the one in Joe Alwyn — and few would be surprised if she got engaged.

“Taylor really got lucky to meet Joe, and she is the first one to say it,” a source close to Swift says in the new issue of PEOPLE. “Joe really is one of a kind.”

The low-key couple — whose relationship went public in the spring of 2017 after several months of dating — are going stronger than ever.

“Keeping it private from the beginning really helped their relationship,” says the source. “They were able to get to know each other in peace.”

Indeed, the Grammy winner, 29, has largely remained out of the public eye since she began dating the British actor, 28, who inspired many of the love songs on her smash 2017 album reputation. And friends say Swift feels supported in a way she’s never experienced before.

“Their personalities are very compatible, and they’re respectful of each other’s careers,” says the source of the pair.

Alwyn was a familiar face in the crowd during Swift’s record-shattering world tour last year, and she was by his side for the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Oscars as he supported his critically acclaimed film The Favourite. But they mostly opt for hikes, low-key dates and nights in with friends over splashy outings.

“Joe and Taylor are so sweet together,” says another insider, adding the actor “is such a gentleman and is very attentive.”

As the Grammy winner works on her much-anticipated seventh studio album, Alwyn remains her biggest supporter.

Often jetting between Alwyn’s native U.K. and Swift’s L.A. and N.Y.C. homes, “they’ve found a lifestyle that makes their relationship easy and strong,” says the source.

“They have a very special relationship. Joe adores Taylor,” the source adds.

