King of Her Heart! Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Stroll Hand-In-Hand on Romantic Caribbean Getaway

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn added more pages to their love story as they continued their romantic getaway at a luxury resort in Turks and Caicos late last week.

The “Delicate” singer wore a blue and white striped bikini as she strolled on the beach hand-in-hand with the actor on Thursday, enjoying a refreshing beverage after taking a quick dip in the ocean.

The couple — who dated secretly for months before their relationship became public last May — were also photographed in the water together over the Fourth of July holiday.

“They were lovey-dovey,” a source previously told PEOPLE of their salty swim.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift SBMF / BACKGRID

RELATED: Taylor Swift Frolics in the Ocean with Boyfriend Joe Alwyn While on Vacation in Turks and Caicos

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift SBMF / BACKGRID

During the short break in her massive Reputation Stadium Tour schedule (she was back onstage Saturday in Columbus), the pop star had no shortage of R&R, as she basked in the sun during her much-deserved vacation.

Though both the Grammy winner, 28, and her British actor beau, 27, have kept their relationship under wraps, the singer gave fans a peek at their private romance on her sixth studio album reputation.

Most of reputation’s love songs — including “Gorgeous” and “Call It What You Want” appear to be inspired by Alwyn — and her latest single “Delicate” and the sexy song “Dress” also shed light on the start of their low-key relationship.

“Flashback to when you met me / Your buzz cut / And my hair bleached,” sings Swift on “Dress,” possibly referencing the haircut Alwyn sported while filming Billy Lynn’s Halftime Walk. The superstar had her hair bleached for a few months in the spring of 2016, and both stars attended the Met Gala that May.

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift SBMF / BACKGRID

RELATED: How Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Plan To Make It Work When She’s On Tour

Alwyn and his family have been spotted at several shows in the States and in the U.K. since Swift kicked off her hit tour in May.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”