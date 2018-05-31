Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Have 'a Couple of Pints' During Pub Date in London

If Taylor Swift‘s reputation lyrics are about boyfriend Joe Alwyn, then they’ve had drinks at a “dive bar on the East side,” “beer out of plastic cups” on a rooftop, “whiskey on ice” in Hollywood and drinks “on a beach.”

On Wednesday, the singer and her actor beau added another cute date to the list: sipping on pints of beer at The Flask, a pub in North London.

“Yesterday we had the pleasure of serving @taylorswift13 and her boyfriend @Josalw a couple of pints of London Pride,” the restaurant tweeted. “You’re welcome back to @flaskn6 anytime.”

In pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, Swift, 28, is seen wearing a striped tank top and skirt with her hair worn straight while Alwyn, 27, kept his look casual with a white T-shirt and jeans.

The couple have kept their relationship purposely under wraps since they began dating more than a year ago. They’ve only been spotted out publicly a handful of times, but appear to be going strong.

“She still wants to keep her relationship quiet, and so far it’s been working. She loves dating Joe,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Earlier this month, Alwyn and his family attended his girlfriend’s tour opening night in Arizona where she reportedly gave him a coy shout-out while singing her hit song “Gorgeous.”

Spotted by fans in the stands, Alwyn kept incognito in a baseball cap and proudly recorded his girlfriend’s performance on his phone.

Swift hits Chicago Friday for her Reputation Stadium Tour, which will see her play dates across North America, Europe and Oceania through November.