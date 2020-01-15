Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alywn reportedly kicked off 2020 together in the Maldives.

According to 27-year-old British singer Matthew Crane, the couple was in the audience of his New Year’s Eve performance on the beach at a luxury water villa resort.

In the caption of a photo of himself singing posted to Instagram on Thursday, Crane wrote, “So I can now finally reveal who I sung to on New Year’s Eve in the Maldives, probably the most notable Pop Star at the moment, the one and only @taylorswift and @joe.alwyn.”

“They were both so friendly and kind to me when I performed, they even gave me a standing ovation and complimented on my voice,” he continued. “It was truly an honour and an experience that I will never forget.”

In an interview with E News published on Tuesday, Crane said that Swift, 30, and Alwyn, 28, were among the last to arrive at the jetty where he was performing on the beach.

“They were the last group to arrive, so there was no one else on the jetty,” he said. “I saw this pretty, pretty couple and their friends, and as she walked up from where she got off the boat, I realized who she was — it was Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn. She was in a really pretty black sequins dress that went down to her knees. Joe was wearing a nice collared shirt with shorts or trousers, because they were on an island, there was a lot of people wearing smart-casual clothes.”

Crane said that after he finished singing, Swift and Alwyn “stood up and clapped.”

“They both said simultaneously, ‘You’ve got an amazing voice, that was really good. Well done to you,'” he said. “And then they walked off to the main event, which was on the other part of the island … Taylor’s best friend, Abigail [Anderson Lucier], came up to me [and] said, ‘How does that voice come out of that small, young body of yours?’ She told me I was brilliant and she shook my hand.”

When asked what it was like to perform in front of the duo, Crane said, “It was just so intimate. It was me, a dancer and them, so it was strange singing to one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now.”

Days after their reported New Year’s festivities, Alwyn joined Swift at the Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for best original song for “Beautiful Ghosts” from the big screen adaptation of Cats, in which she also starred as Bombalurina.

In December, The Favourite actor showed support for his longtime girlfriend by attending the Cats premiere in New York City. Though Alwyn didn’t pose for photos on the red carpet, he and Swift were spotted walking-hand-in-hand after the show at Lincoln Center.

While Swift typically keeps her relationship with Alwyn under wraps, she recently revealed that he inspired many of her songs on her seventh studio album, Lover, which dropped over the summer.

In the Target special edition of her album, the star also confirmed in a diary entry that the two began secretly dating in the fall of 2016.

In August, a source told PEOPLE that Alwyn’s personality “is great for Taylor.”

“There’s something refreshing and different about their relationship. Joe makes Taylor very happy, and it’s hard to picture her not spending the rest of her life with him,” the source said. “Her family loves him. He seems older than he is and is a fantastic guy.”

The source added that both Swift and Alwyn are on the same page about keeping their relationship private.

“Joe loves acting but doesn’t want to be a celebrity. They both agree that, for their relationship to keep working, they want to keep things quieter,” the source said. “She’s the happiest she’s ever been.”

Next, Swift’s highly anticipated Netflix documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana, will hit the streaming service on Jan. 31.